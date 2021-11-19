Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Rajeev Ram (left) and Joe Salisbury are the reigning US Open champions

Britain's Joe Salisbury and his American partner Rajeev Ram sealed their place in the last four of the ATP Finals doubles as they continued their 100% winning record in Turin.

Second seeds Salisbury and Ram secured their semi-final spot by claiming the first set against Colombian pair Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

Cabal and Farah fought back but Salisbury and Ram won 7-5 2-6 11-9.

Salisbury, 29, and 37-year-old Ram won all three of their group matches.

The US Open champions, who lost in the ATP Finals last four last year, will play Croat top seeds Nikola Metic and Mate Pavic in the semi-finals on Saturday.

"We knew even though we won our first two matches, we weren't guaranteed to go through, so had to go out and win again," said Salisbury, who has been managing a back injury.

Salisbury is the only Briton to reach the semi-finals in the season-ending event.

Jamie Murray and his Brazilian partner Bruno Soares have not progressed from the same group as Salisbury and Ram, while Cameron Norrie - a late alternate in the singles - cannot reach the last four even if he beats world number one Novak Djokovic later on Friday.

Meanwhile, Davis Cup Finals organisers say Great Britain are still set to play in Innsbruck at the upcoming tournament despite Austria announcing a full national Covid-19 lockdown starting on Monday.

Britain play their group matches in Innsbruck against France on 27 November and the Czech Republic on 28 November.

Organisers in Austria are meeting with local government officials on Friday to find out how the lockdown could affect the event.

"As it stands now however, we can confirm that the event will go ahead," said a spokesperson for Kosmos, who jointly organise the Davis Cup Finals with the International Tennis Federation.