Cameron Norrie to make ATP Finals debut after Stefanos Tsitsipas pulls out
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Great Britain's Cameron Norrie will make his debut at the ATP Finals after Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew injured from the event in Turin.
The 26-year-old was second alternate for the season-ending tournament with first reserve Jannik Sinner having replaced Matteo Berretini on Tuesday.
Norrie will take on Norway's Casper Ruud on Wednesday (20:00 GMT) and world number one Novak Djokovic on Friday.
The ATP said Greece's Tsitsipas had withdrawn with a right elbow injury.
Playing at the elite tournament, which features the year's eight leading male players, caps a successful year for Norrie, who won the prestigious Indian Wells tournament and became British number one in October.
He joins the event with one semi-final spot still available in his group after Djokovic booked his place in the last four with a clinical 6-3 6-2 win over Russian Andrey Rublev on Wednesday.
Djokovic said he was looking forward to facing Norrie in his final group match, adding: "Cameron Norrie deserves to be here. He was not 'lucky', he really worked his way to Turin with great wins."
Salisbury on brink of semi-finals but Murray out
There were two other Britons in action on Wednesday in the doubles and they had mixed fortunes.
Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram staged a brilliant comeback and saved two match points to put themselves on the brink of the semi-finals with a 6-7 (7-9) 6-0 13-11 victory over French duo Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.
Victory in their final group match on Friday would put them through but they can also advance with a combination of other results.
But the result of the Salisbury/Ram match ended the hopes of Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares, who lost 6-2 6-4 to Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah earlier in the day.
