Cameron Norrie is ranked a career-high 12th in the world

Great Britain's Cameron Norrie will make his debut at the ATP Finals after Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew injured from the event in Turin.

The 26-year-old was second alternate for the season-ending tournament with first reserve Jannik Sinner having replaced Matteo Berretini on Tuesday.

Norrie will take on Norway's Casper Ruud on Wednesday (20:00 GMT) and world number one Novak Djokovic on Friday.

The ATP said Greece's Tsitsipas had withdrawn with a right elbow injury. external-link

Playing at the elite tournament, which features the year's eight leading male players, caps a successful year for Norrie, who won the prestigious Indian Wells tournament and became British number one in October.

He joins the event with one semi-final spot still available in his group after Djokovic booked his place in the last four with a clinical 6-3 6-2 win over Russian Andrey Rublev on Wednesday.

Djokovic said he was looking forward to facing Norrie in his final group match, adding: "Cameron Norrie deserves to be here. He was not 'lucky', he really worked his way to Turin with great wins."

Salisbury on brink of semi-finals but Murray out

There were two other Britons in action on Wednesday in the doubles and they had mixed fortunes.

Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram staged a brilliant comeback and saved two match points to put themselves on the brink of the semi-finals with a 6-7 (7-9) 6-0 13-11 victory over French duo Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Victory in their final group match on Friday would put them through but they can also advance with a combination of other results.

But the result of the Salisbury/Ram match ended the hopes of Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares, who lost 6-2 6-4 to Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah earlier in the day.