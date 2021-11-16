Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Matteo Berrettini reached the Wimbledon final this year and was hoping for home success in Turin

An emotional Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the ATP Finals after failing to recover from an abdominal injury that forced him to retire from his opener.

The 25-year-old Italian had been due to face Hubert Hurkacz in his second group match in Turin on Tuesday but was replaced by compatriot Jannik Sinner, who made the most of his chance.

The 20-year-old beat the Pole 6-2 6-2 to delight the home crowd.

Berrettini had earlier said he was "devastated" to have to withdraw.

"I thought, thought, cried and finally decided... my finals end here," he posted on Instagram. external-link

"I never thought I'd have to give up the most important tennis event ever held in Italy in this way."

Sinner, who was the first alternate with Britain's Cameron Norrie the second, said he would be playing for his injured countryman.

"In one way it's a highlight being here but in another it's not the way you want to play with Matteo being out," Sinner said in his on-court interview.

"I'm going to play for him this tournament and I'm going to do my best."

The season-ending event for the year's leading eight men is being hosted in Turin for the first time after a 12-year spell in London.

World number seven Berrettini broke down in tears on Sunday when he had to retire from his opening match against Alexander Zverev early in the second set in front of passionate home fans.

"The truth is that as much as I wanted to play in front of you once again, I felt and therefore decided that my body is not ready to face the challenges that lie ahead," he said.

"To say that I am sad would not do justice to the state of mind that I am in, I feel robbed of something that I have conquered with years of effort and sweat. It was not an easy decision, but I am convinced that it is the best for me and for my career."

Berrettini's withdrawal put defending champion Daniil Medvedev through to the semi-finals as group winner.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian beat third-ranked Zverev, the 2018 winner from Germany, 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (8-6) in an absorbing encounter.