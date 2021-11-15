ATP Finals: Joe Salisbury & Rajeev Ram beat Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares in Turin
Joe Salisbury earned victory over Jamie Murray as the only two Britons involved in the ATP Finals went head-to-head in their opening doubles group match.
Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram won 6-1 7-6 (7-5) against Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares in Turin.
US Open champions Salisbury and Ram are second seeds at the year-ending finals.
In the singles, Novak Djokovic plays his opener against Norwegian debutant Casper Ruud later on Monday as he aims for a record-equalling sixth title.
Serbian top seed Djokovic, 34, has not won the event since 2015.
