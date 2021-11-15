Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram won their second Grand Slam title together at this year's US Open, beating Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in the New York final

Joe Salisbury earned victory over Jamie Murray as the only two Britons involved in the ATP Finals went head-to-head in their opening doubles group match.

Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram won 6-1 7-6 (7-5) against Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares in Turin.

US Open champions Salisbury and Ram are second seeds at the year-ending finals.

In the singles, Novak Djokovic plays his opener against Norwegian debutant Casper Ruud later on Monday as he aims for a record-equalling sixth title.

Serbian top seed Djokovic, 34, has not won the event since 2015.