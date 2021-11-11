Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans was appearing in his fourth quarter-final of the year

Britain's Dan Evans let slip a one-set lead as Frances Tiafoe completed a comprehensive turnaround to reach the Stockholm Open semi-finals.

Fourth seed Evans had looked to be heading into his third semi-final of the year but lost 1-6 6-1 6-1.

American eighth seed Tiafoe could face Andy Murray for a place in the final with the Briton taking on Tommy Paul later on Thursday.

It is the end of the tour season for Evans, who won a first title this year.

The 31-year-old had arrived in the Swedish capital on the back of successive first-round exits at his previous two events and having been overtaken by Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie as British number one.

But he ends the ATP Tour season with the boost of having reached a fourth quarter-final before he prepares to represent Great Britain at the Davis Cup Finals later this month.

It was also announced on Thursday that Evans will be facing Murray on the opening day of the Battle of the Brits - Scotland versus England - on 21 December in Aberdeen.

The provisional schedule for the two-day event organised by Murray's brother Jamie will also feature former British number one Kyle Edmund playing his first matches for more than a year following knee surgery.

The Battle of the Brits series was created by Jamie last year during the Covid-19 pandemic.