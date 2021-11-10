Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans is ranked 26th in the world

British number two Dan Evans reached the Stockholm Open quarter-finals after coming through a testing encounter with Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Fourth seed Evans, 31, coming off successive first-round exits in his previous two events, recovered from going a break down in the first set to win 7-6 (7-5) 6-2.

He will face American eighth seed Frances Tiafoe next.

Compatriot Andy Murray faces top seed Jannik Sinner later on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Scot, playing in what is set to be his final event of the year, said 20-year-old Italian Sinner was "one of the best players in the world".

"Yes, he's obviously young but he's ranked in the top 10 in the world," he said.

"Indoor hard courts I think is a good surface for him. He's won a number of tournaments on these sort of courts so it's a good match for me to get at this stage of the season."