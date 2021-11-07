Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Raducanu was the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977

Emma Raducanu says she will have a new coach in place for January's Australian Open.

But it will not be Esteban Carril, who is poised to join Andy Murray's team next season.

US Open champion Raducanu had a short trial with Carril last month, but the highly-regarded Spanish coach will instead be working with Murray in Stockholm this week.

"I'm really feeling positive about my coaching situation," said Raducanu.

In Linz where she is the top seed for the Upper Austria Ladies event, the 18-year-old added: "I had some trials and they went well and I'm gonna have someone in place - and I'm really excited to get some good work done in pre-season.

"It's in a good place. I'll have a coach in place in the Australian Open."

Andrew Richardson coached Raducanu to the US Open title, but their short-term partnership has not been extended.

She gave no further details on the appointment as the arrangement with her new coach has yet to be finalised, and she will be in Austria with only her agent and mother Renee.

"I'm being my own coach again this week, which I think is really good for me long term," added Raducanu.

Raducanu has a first round bye in Linz and will play a qualifier, either Kateryna Kozlova or Wang Xinyu, in the second round.

The new British number one lost her first match as a Grand Slam winner in Indian Wells last month, but was then a quarter-finalist at the Transylvania Open in Romania.

Citing tiredness, Raducanu was beaten heavily by Marta Kostyuk in the last eight. She says she felt unwell after the event, but was able to resume training on Thursday following five negative PCR tests for Covid-19.

This will be Raducanu's last tournament of a 'surreal' year which began with her revising for her A- levels.

"January, February, March, I didn't pick up a tennis racquet really," she added.

"March 18th was my first session on court in 2021 - for January, February, March I was literally just sat at my desk staring at a wall for nine hours a day.

"So I feel like where I am now, I just need to really take it all in and enjoy, because looking back at how far I have come, it is pretty surreal."

Meanwhile, if all goes well in Stockholm this week, Carril will join Jamie Delgado on Murray's coaching team on a permanent basis.

Carril has also been working with another British player, Katie Swan. But, after winning on the ITF World Tennis Tour in Estonia, Swan confirmed it was their last tournament together.