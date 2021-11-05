Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie has reached six finals this year and risen to world number 13

British number one Cameron Norrie can no longer qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz secured the eighth and final qualifying position by reaching the semi-finals of the Paris Masters on Friday.

The seventh seed defeated Australian James Duckworth 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 and will face world number one Novak Djokovic in the last four.

Norrie still intends to travel to Turin as one of two alternates.

The 26-year-old world number 13 was knocked out in Paris in the last 16 by American Taylor Fritz, who was then beaten 6-4 6-3 by Djokovic in the quarter-finals.