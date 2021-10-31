Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares win St Petersburg Open doubles title
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Top seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares won the men's doubles title at the St Petersburg Open, beating fourth seeds Andrey Golubev and Hugo Nys 6-3 6-4.
Britain's Murray and Brazil's Soares won their second title this year after reuniting at the end of 2020, and their 12th title as a team.
In the Vienna Open final, Briton Joe Salisbury and US partner Rajeev Ram - who beat Murray and Soares in this year's US Open final - lost to Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 6-4 6-2.
- 'There are demons at the edge of my vision': You won't want to listen to this alone...
- When was the first haunting? Explore our history with ghosts