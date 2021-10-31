Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares won the Australian Open and US Open in 2016

Top seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares won the men's doubles title at the St Petersburg Open, beating fourth seeds Andrey Golubev and Hugo Nys 6-3 6-4.

Britain's Murray and Brazil's Soares won their second title this year after reuniting at the end of 2020, and their 12th title as a team.

In the Vienna Open final, Briton Joe Salisbury and US partner Rajeev Ram - who beat Murray and Soares in this year's US Open final - lost to Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 6-4 6-2.