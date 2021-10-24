Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Raducanu has been trialling different coaches since splitting with Andrew Richardson

Britain's Emma Raducanu says she is "learning to coach myself" as she prepares for the Transylvania Open in Romania this week.

The 18-year-old parted with coach Andrew Richardson after her US Open win and faces Polona Hercog on Monday after a first-round loss in Indian Wells.

Raducanu says she wants a mentor with experience of the WTA Tour.

"I don't think it's great to be dependant. You need to coach yourself. It's something I'm learning," she said.

Raducanu, who hopes to make an appointment before the 2022 season, trained with Johanna Konta's former coach Esteban Carril this week.

"I think having a coach is great. But once again you are on your own on the court," she added.

"Part of the experience I am having is being able to learn to coach myself.

"Sometimes it won't always work, like in Indian Wells, but in the long term if I keep doing that then I will be better in the situations in the future.

"I had a couple of trials this last week. I had a trial with Esteban. But I also had trials with others.

"I am feeling optimistic about trying to have something in place for the off-season and the Australian Open."

Raducanu, whose father is Romanian and whose grandmother lives in Bucharest, got a warm welcome in Cluj-Napoca, where she spoke in Romanian to the limited crowd after a practice session.

The teenager added: "I love Romania. I used to come once or twice a year to visit my grandmother, who lives in Bucharest, while growing up. It is an hour's flight from here.

"The welcome I got was really, really nice and I always love coming back."