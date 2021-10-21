Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Murray won the European Open in 2019 - his first and only singles title since having major hip surgery earlier that year

Britain's Andy Murray was knocked out in the second round of the European Open in Antwerp by world number 14 Diego Schwartzman.

The Argentine, 29, came from 4-1 behind to take the first set before winning a tight battle in the second to go through 6-4 7-6 (8-6).

Murray fought back from 4-2 down in the second set to force a tie-break.

Momentum fluctuated in the breaker, with Murray saving one match point before Schwartzman edged home.

Murray - who won this event in 2019 just nine months after pioneering hip resurfacing surgery - edged past Frances Tiafoe in a thrilling first-round match to set up a first-time meeting with Schwartzman.

The Argentine was full of respect for Murray in his post-match comments.

"It was a pleasure to play against Andy," said Schwartzman, who reached back-to-back finals in Antwerp in 2016 and 2017.

"We had not played before and he is coming back and every week he is playing better and moving better.

"I have a lot of respect because when I grew up playing tennis, I was watching Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic and right now, playing against him is a pleasure for me."