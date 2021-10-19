Andy Murray beats Frances Tiafoe at European Open in Antwerp

Andy Murray
Andy Murray won the European Open in 2019 - his first and only singles title since career-saving hip surgery earlier that year

Britain's Andy Murray showed all of his quality and fight to edge past Frances Tiafoe in a thrilling European Open first-round match in Antwerp.

Murray saved two match points before taking a second of his own to win 7-6 (7-2) 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (10-8) in a tense battle lasting three hours 45 minutes.

The Scot, 34, came from two breaks down - and a set point - to win the opener before his American opponent hit back.

Momentum fluctuated in the deciding tie-break but Murray edged home.

From 8-7 down, he held his service points before sealing victory with a backhand dropshot which a scampering Tiafoe could only bat back into the net.

In a mark of their mutual respect, the pair enjoyed a warm hug at the net before Murray stopped his post-match interview to heartily clap his opponent off the court.

Murray will play Argentine second seed Diego Schwartzman, who received a first-round bye, in the second round on Thursday.

"I think that's the first time in my career I've played a 7-6 6-7 7-6. I don't think I've ever played a match like that," said Murray, who added he would be glad to have a day off before his next match.

"I think it's the longest three-set match I've played by a distance. I'm tired, obviously.

"It was an unbelievable battle. He kept coming up with brilliant serves and great shots when I was getting chances.

"I don't mind playing long matches but that was taking it to another level."

The three-time Grand Slam champion has dropped to 172nd in the world after his points for winning this event in 2019 - which came just nine months after he had major surgery to leave him with a metal hip - coming off the rankings.

But Murray again showed against Tiafoe - a former Australian Open quarter-finalist now ranked 48th - why he still believes he can win more titles on the ATP Tour.

After losing to German world number four Alexander Zverev in the Indian Wells third round, Murray showed his frustration at losing and said afterwards he felt his level was "50 or 60 in the world".

Murray proved that in the victory against Tiafoe, serving particularly well throughout as he hit 21 aces and backed that up with a solid second serve.

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by ProfS, today at 22:22

    He is getting some tough second round draws!

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 22:22

    I love Muzza and love to see him win but I think he should knock it on the head now. Enough is enough. He isn’t going to win anything else and certainly not a slam.

  • Comment posted by Quaid, today at 22:22

    Funny we get a have your say on anything with Murray but Norrie winning a massive 1000 event .. nothing!!

  • Comment posted by The Matelot, today at 22:22

    to come back and play such elite tennis with a metal hip makes him by far the greatest sportsman in the world, I have no doubts about that. BZ Sir Andy!

  • Comment posted by penhow, today at 22:22

    Nail biter!
    It’s a miracle that Andy has the ability to come through these sort of matches when he is “ half robot “ as he said a few days ago.
    I’m sure he continues to derive great satisfaction from winning such contests.
    Time for an ice bath I think.

  • Comment posted by Duncan Allen, today at 22:21

    Strange that the match rates such an in depth report when the tennis website failed to give any score updates whatsoever!

  • Comment posted by manchester, today at 22:20

    Good one

  • Comment posted by sports_nut, today at 22:19

    Sounds like his fitness is improving all the time and class is permanent .

  • Comment posted by Captain Norton, today at 22:18

    Good to see Andy showing consistency and winning games that he is expected to win.

  • Comment posted by mcarta, today at 22:17

    You get the sense he knows he can get back to the top, so exciting to see him competing flat out again. What an achievement if he gets back to top 20 which - injury permitting - seems well within his grasp.

  • Comment posted by Cricket Lover 03, today at 22:16

    anyone thinking Murray is past it, take four hours to watch this game. A true champion no matter what he does for the rest of his career

    • Reply posted by elviramadigan, today at 22:18

      elviramadigan replied:
      He has nothing to prove but it's fun watching him again!

  • Comment posted by elviramadigan, today at 22:12

    Well done! What a match. Murray is improving all the time and getting back to almost his best form. The next match will be even tougher but for now, so happy to see Andy playing so well.

    • Reply posted by Lanesra14, today at 22:16

      Lanesra14 replied:
      Well said!

