Andy Murray beats Frances Tiafoe at European Open in Antwerp

Andy Murray
Andy Murray won the European Open in 2019 - his first and only singles title since career-saving hip surgery earlier that year

Britain's Andy Murray showed all of his quality and fight to edge past Frances Tiafoe in a thrilling European Open first-round match in Antwerp.

Murray saved two match points before taking a second of his own to win 7-6 (7-2) 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (10-8) in a tense battle lasting three hours 45 minutes.

The Scot, 34, came from two breaks down - and a set point - to win the opener before his American opponent hit back.

Momentum fluctuated in the deciding tie-break but Murray edged home.

From 8-7 down, he held his service points before sealing victory with a backhand dropshot which a scampering Tiafoe could only bat back into the net.

In a mark of their mutual respect, the pair enjoyed a warm hug at the net before Murray stopped his post-match interview to heartily clap his opponent off the court.

Murray will play Argentine second seed Diego Schwartzman, who received a first-round bye, in the second round on Thursday.

"I think that's the first time in my career I've played a 7-6 6-7 7-6. I don't think I've ever played a match like that," said Murray, who added he would be glad to have a day off before his next match.

"I think it's the longest three-set match I've played by a distance. I'm tired, obviously.

"It was an unbelievable battle. He kept coming up with brilliant serves and great shots when I was getting chances.

"I don't mind playing long matches but that was taking it to another level."

The three-time Grand Slam champion has dropped to 172nd in the world after his points for winning this event in 2019 - which came just nine months after he had major surgery to leave him with a metal hip - coming off the rankings.

But Murray again showed against Tiafoe - a former Australian Open quarter-finalist now ranked 48th - why he still believes he can win more titles on the ATP Tour.

After losing to German world number four Alexander Zverev in the Indian Wells third round, Murray showed his frustration at losing and said afterwards he felt his level was "50 or 60 in the world".

Murray proved that in the victory against Tiafoe, serving particularly well throughout as he hit 21 aces and backed that up with a solid second serve.

  • Comment posted by elviramadigan, at 22:12 19 Oct

    Well done! What a match. Murray is improving all the time and getting back to almost his best form. The next match will be even tougher but for now, so happy to see Andy playing so well.

    • Reply posted by Lanesra14, at 22:16 19 Oct

      Lanesra14 replied:
      Well said!

  • Comment posted by Joe 90, at 22:43 19 Oct

    Murray, your achievements just make all the snipers on here look like even more tragic. Keep playing and enjoying yourself.

    • Reply posted by DAP1, at 23:21 19 Oct

      DAP1 replied:
      If there rally are snipers on here can one of them nip down to S71 and knock out a Swiss Toni look-alike called Schopp before he gets on the coach to Middlesbrough tomorrow. Cheers :-)

  • Comment posted by Cricket Lover 03, at 22:16 19 Oct

    anyone thinking Murray is past it, take four hours to watch this game. A true champion no matter what he does for the rest of his career

    • Reply posted by elviramadigan, at 22:18 19 Oct

      elviramadigan replied:
      He has nothing to prove but it's fun watching him again!

  • Comment posted by sports_nut, at 22:19 19 Oct

    Sounds like his fitness is improving all the time and class is permanent .

    • Reply posted by mrnoneofyourbusiness, at 22:24 19 Oct

      mrnoneofyourbusiness replied:
      The "class is permanent" mantra hardly applies to someone who's only won three slams. Many players have won many more than three.

  • Comment posted by mcarta, at 22:17 19 Oct

    You get the sense he knows he can get back to the top, so exciting to see him competing flat out again. What an achievement if he gets back to top 20 which - injury permitting - seems well within his grasp.

    • Reply posted by mrnoneofyourbusiness, at 22:29 19 Oct

      mrnoneofyourbusiness replied:
      Seriously? If a player with a metal hip can get back ìnto the top 20 the standard would have to be very low. He'll do well to make the top 50 again.

  • Comment posted by Smashed1961, at 23:03 19 Oct

    Cut Murray some slack for once you doubters. Its hard enough fighting through the pain and disappointment of brutal injury, only to be ridiculed for all your efforts as a consequence.

    Murray is one of Britain's greatest ever sporting icons. Possibly its greatest ever tennis player. The least he deserves is a modicum of respect...

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, at 23:08 19 Oct

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Yes but learn when it's time to give up. His body has been shouting it for years but his Scottish stubbornness is refusing to listen.

      He might love playing but surely it was better to end near the top? Too late for that now.

  • Comment posted by penhow, at 22:22 19 Oct

    Nail biter!
    It’s a miracle that Andy has the ability to come through these sort of matches when he is “ half robot “ as he said a few days ago.
    I’m sure he continues to derive great satisfaction from winning such contests.
    Time for an ice bath I think.

    • Reply posted by Steve macauley, at 22:29 19 Oct

      Steve macauley replied:
      Nail biter really

  • Comment posted by ashtongatejim, at 22:29 19 Oct

    Looks like Murray - even after all his injuries - is good enough to be a very proficient tour player. If I were him I'd be frustrated that I'll never really be able to get back close to my best, and am not likely to be a serious shout for slams going forward. But if he still enjoys it, good for him, and we should enjoy watching a legendary British sportsman because there may not be many times left

    • Reply posted by elviramadigan, at 22:36 19 Oct

      elviramadigan replied:
      Feint praise?? He is so much more than just a 'your player.' If that were the case, he wouldn't have won today against a top 40 player.

  • Comment posted by Duncan Allen, at 22:21 19 Oct

    Strange that the match rates such an in depth report when the tennis website failed to give any score updates whatsoever!

    • Reply posted by penhow, at 22:24 19 Oct

      penhow replied:
      Yes.In desperation I went to the ATP website for updates.

  • Comment posted by josemis medals, at 22:29 19 Oct

    I wasn't aware there was a rule stopping fans from enjoying all of our players' successes , and we were only allowed to choose one at a time.

  • Comment posted by The Matelot, at 22:22 19 Oct

    to come back and play such elite tennis with a metal hip makes him by far the greatest sportsman in the world, I have no doubts about that. BZ Sir Andy!

    • Reply posted by Steve macauley, at 22:28 19 Oct

      Steve macauley replied:
      Lol you obviously dont watch much sport

  • Comment posted by Saul Goodman , at 22:34 19 Oct

    If he can play another 12 months injury free, and if time doesn't catch up, he might be capable of beating most of the tour on his day.
    Once you are at that stage, anything becomes possible

    I am waiting for the inevitable announcement though... Murray to miss a (few) tournaments due to injury.

    Tricky balance, the need to play to improve and resting enough to avoid injury.

    Deep run SW19 maybe?

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, at 23:11 19 Oct

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      That's a lot of ifs.

  • Comment posted by Captain Norton, at 22:18 19 Oct

    Good to see Andy showing consistency and winning games that he is expected to win.

  • Comment posted by ProfS, at 22:22 19 Oct

    He is getting some tough second round draws!

    • Reply posted by Leslie Thornton, at 22:24 19 Oct

      Leslie Thornton replied:
      Every match is tough when you're 172nd in the world lol.

  • Comment posted by Saul Goodman , at 23:05 19 Oct

    In the Open Era, 56 individuals have won the 314 Grand Slams played between them.
    Of those the Big Three won 60 and Murray played his entire career with those three at their peak.
    If Murray were 17 now he would have a totally different career.

  • Comment posted by Alarp, at 22:52 19 Oct

    Can’t overstate how much it will do for his comeback to get through a slugfest like that against a younger opponent. Physically they were both spent well before the end but he used his class and experience in a really controlled way in key moments. In the past he would’ve beaten himself up more but with everything he’s been through maybe there’s an extra sense of perspective and calm - great signs

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, at 23:09 19 Oct

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      And he'll probably crash out next round, cos he can't take marathons like this. Is it worth it, at this point in his career and after what he's achieved?

  • Comment posted by Quaid, at 22:22 19 Oct

    Funny we get a have your say on anything with Murray but Norrie winning a massive 1000 event .. nothing!!

    • Reply posted by josemis medals, at 22:33 19 Oct

      josemis medals replied:
      Unfortunately it is probably to avoid the idiotic trolls going on about Cam being a Saffer or an Aussie.

  • Comment posted by JP, at 23:01 19 Oct

    A lot of these comments are so idiotic! The man is doing incredible things with a metal hip! Yes…a metal hip! It gives hope to all those that need a hip replacement watching what is possible. We need to appreciate and support Andy for as long as we can! I think a lot of you will end up eating your words!

    • Reply posted by airwolf, today at 00:26

      airwolf replied:
      None of us would've got a metal hip at his age. Don't get me wrong, he's the best ever from these shores & to have won slams & been #1 in this era is truly magnificent....but please don,t forget he,s had the very best care...the rest of us would've been on tablets & suffered into middle age.

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, at 23:58 19 Oct

    Why is it bbc only open HYS about Andy Murray when Cameron Norrie as just won one of the biggest Masters tournament the ATP And no HYS about it

    • Reply posted by Sally, today at 00:02

      Sally replied:
      Norrie's achievement was fantastic and has propelled him into the top 20.

      Sadly any HYS about this would just be filled with comments from people disputing his nationality rather than praising his achievement.

  • Comment posted by InvernessFan, at 23:20 19 Oct

    Good to see Murray trying. He is pushing himself to the limit. I hope he plays tennis for as long as possible. He is a legend of British and Scottish tennis.
    2 Olympic Golds, 1 US Open, a Davis Cup, 2 Wimbledons. And he has been World Number one. Plus he has won the Queen's Club Singles tennis Championships 5 times.

    • Reply posted by mrnoneofyourbusiness, at 23:26 19 Oct

      mrnoneofyourbusiness replied:
      And of those accolades you mention the only ones that really matter are the three slams. Did you really have to reference his Queen's titles? Are you really that desperate?

