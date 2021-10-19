Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Clara Tauson won her maiden title in Lyon in March

British number three Heather Watson has lost a sixth successive match to bow out of the Tenerife Open in round one.

Watson fought back from 5-3 down in the deciding set and led 5-2 in the tie-break but was beaten 6-4 2-6 7-6 (8-6) by Danish seventh seed Clara Tauson.

Tauson, 18, broke early in the first set but as she became frustrated with line calls, Watson took advantage, winning the second set comfortably.

Watson saved the first match point but could not end her losing streak.

The 29-year-old last won a singles match in August.

Tauson has won three titles this year, most recently winning in Luxembourg in September.