Cameron Norrie (right) won his second title of the year and the biggest of his career

Cameron Norrie became the first Briton to win the Indian Wells title when he fought back from a set and a break down to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Norrie, 26, won 3-6 6-4 6-1 against the Georgian to seal one of the biggest titles in tennis.

"I'm so happy, I can't even describe it," he said on court.

His exploits in California have propelled Norrie to British number one and he is in the running to reach the elite season-ending ATP Finals.

Norrie will rise to a career-high 16th in the world, having started the year ranked 74th, after a stunning season where he has reached six finals and won 47 matches.

Norrie had led in the first set with an early break but was pegged back as the big-hitting Basilashvili took charge. But the Briton, whose resilience and fitness has been the hallmark of his successful year, broke to love to level and force a deciding set.

The left-hander broke early in the third and saved three break points on his serve to take a 3-0 lead as unforced errors began to mount for the Georgian world number 36, who eventually sent a forehand long on championship point to hand Norrie the biggest title of his career.

"For a stage he went through and hit so many winners. It was tough for me to get some confidence. The rallies were really short and he was just blasting winners," Norrie said.

"When I made a couple of big shots in the 5-4 game in the second set it gave me a lot of confidence, and I was able to find my feet again, start moving again, and make the rallies physical like I've been doing all tournament and it worked in my favour."

