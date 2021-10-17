Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie won his second title of the year and the biggest of his career

Cameron Norrie won one of the biggest titles in tennis when he fought back from a set and a break down to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili at Indian Wells.

Norrie, 26, became the first Briton to win the Masters 1000 event with a 3-6 6-4 6-1 victory over the Georgian.

"I'm so happy, I can't even describe it," Norrie told Amazon Prime.

His exploits in California have propelled Norrie to British number one and he is in the running to reach the elite season-ending ATP Finals.

