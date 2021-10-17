Cameron Norrie wins Indian Wells title with win over Nikoloz Basilashvili
From the section Tennis
Cameron Norrie won one of the biggest titles in tennis when he fought back from a set and a break down to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili at Indian Wells.
Norrie, 26, became the first Briton to win the Masters 1000 event with a 3-6 6-4 6-1 victory over the Georgian.
"I'm so happy, I can't even describe it," Norrie told Amazon Prime.
His exploits in California have propelled Norrie to British number one and he is in the running to reach the elite season-ending ATP Finals.
