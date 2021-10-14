Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Norrie his on his longest run at a Masters 1000 tournament

Britain's Cameron Norrie beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in straight sets to reach the semi-finals of the Indian Wells Masters.

World number 26 Norrie will replace Dan Evans as British number one after his 6-0 6-2 win in California.

The 26-year-old left-hander had never previously reached the last eight of a Masters 1000 tournament before Thursday's match.

Norrie will face either Grigor Dimitrov or Hubert Hurkacz in the last four.

Norrie dismantled the world number 15 in 73 minutes for his 45th win on the ATP Tour this season.

Elsewhere in the men's quarter-finals, second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face unseeded Nikoloz Basilashvili and Alexander Zverev takes on American Taylor Fritz.