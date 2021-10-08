Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu is the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977

Britain's Emma Raducanu lost her first match as a Grand Slam champion, beaten in straight sets by Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Indian Wells.

World number 22 Raducanu was seeking an 11th successive victory, having won the US Open last month as a qualifier.

But Sasnovich, ranked 100th in the world, triumphed 6-2 6-4 in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Raducanu, who received a first-round bye, is next scheduled to play at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow in 10 days' time.