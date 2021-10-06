Indian Wells Masters: Heather Watson beaten by Sloane Stephens
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Britain's Heather Watson lost 6-7 7-5 6-1 against Sloane Stephens of the United States in the first round of the Indian Wells Masters.
Watson, 29, took an early lead with a first-set tie-break and held her own in the second before Stephen took command.
The world number 73 then coasted in the deciding set to progress.
Elsewhere, Japan's Misaki Doi beat Ann Li in three sets while Yulia Putinseva came through in two against German Andrea Petkovic.
Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu won in straight sets against France's Fiona Ferro and Poland's Magda Linette beat Sweden's Rebecca Peterson in three.
Ukraine's Kateryna Kozlova saw off Ludmilla Samsonova of Russia in two with a second set tie-break.
- 'Why do people have to do that?!': Ricky Gervais reveals all of his everyday frustrations
- The Sports Desk: Is it time for football to phase out heading?