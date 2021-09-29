Dan Evans to play Cameron Norrie; Harriet Dart loses in Chicago

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments5

Dan Evans
Dan Evans reached the fourth round of the US Open, where he lost to eventual champion Daniil Medvedev

British number one Dan Evans beat Kevin Anderson to set up a second-round meeting with compatriot Cameron Norrie at the San Diego Open.

Evans battled through a 77-minute opening set to beat the former world number five 7-6 (13-11) 7-5.

World number 28 Norrie beat 22nd-ranked Evans in the first round of the Australian Open earlier this year.

Fellow Briton Harriet Dart was beaten in the second round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.

Dart, who beat Beatriz Haddid Maia after being added to the main draw as a lucky loser, lost 6-3 6-4 to Russian 12th seed Veronika Kudermetova.

Evans will face Norrie on Thursday, with Andy Murray also in action against 10th seed Casper Ruud.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by penhow, today at 23:00

    Should be a good match but wouldn’t like to predict the winner.Please BBC keep bringing us die hard tennis fans the latest news; we’re not only interested in the Slams,and follow the sport throughout the year.

  • Comment posted by Phrawgu, today at 22:58

    Good work, Dan.

  • Comment posted by BBC123, today at 22:53

    Nicely done Evo.

    Hard to say who'll do to be honest - Evans is definitely the better player on his day in terms of all-around ability, but Norrie has had a brilliant season and is incredibly solid and consistent.

    It's a pretty packed draw as well, so it's nice to see at least one Brit will be through to the quarter finals!

    • Reply posted by MissJHoney, today at 23:00

      MissJHoney replied:
      Norrie seems to have Evo’s number. Maybe the left handedness? Hope Evo can figure a way past as this has been a regular fixture! Good to see both winning to this point.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured