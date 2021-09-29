Dan Evans to play Cameron Norrie; Harriet Dart loses in Chicago
British number one Dan Evans beat Kevin Anderson to set up a second-round meeting with compatriot Cameron Norrie at the San Diego Open.
Evans battled through a 77-minute opening set to beat the former world number five 7-6 (13-11) 7-5.
World number 28 Norrie beat 22nd-ranked Evans in the first round of the Australian Open earlier this year.
Fellow Briton Harriet Dart was beaten in the second round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.
Dart, who beat Beatriz Haddid Maia after being added to the main draw as a lucky loser, lost 6-3 6-4 to Russian 12th seed Veronika Kudermetova.
Evans will face Norrie on Thursday, with Andy Murray also in action against 10th seed Casper Ruud.
Hard to say who'll do to be honest - Evans is definitely the better player on his day in terms of all-around ability, but Norrie has had a brilliant season and is incredibly solid and consistent.
It's a pretty packed draw as well, so it's nice to see at least one Brit will be through to the quarter finals!