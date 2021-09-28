Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu is the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam

Britain's US Open champion Emma Raducanu has been given a wildcard into the Indian Wells main draw.

It will be the 18-year-old's first tournament since her stunning victory in New York earlier this month.

Although she is now ranked 22 in the world, the entry list for Indian Wells was published during the US Open, when she was outside the top 100.

The tournament, one of the biggest outside of the Grand Slams, takes place in California from 4-17 October.

Raducanu has also entered tournaments in Russia and Romania in October.

World number one Ashleigh Barty withdrew from Indian Wells earlier in the week.