Liam Broady reached the third round of this year's Tokyo Olympics

Britain's Liam Broady won his first ATP Challenger title at the eighth attempt with victory over Marc-Andrea Huesler in Biel, Switzerland.

Broady, 27, beat Switzerland's Huesler 7-5 6-3 in the FlowBank Challenger final on Sunday to maintain a run of not dropping a set all tournament.

He had lost his seven previous finals in the second-tier Challenger events, including two this season.

"It's been my personal vendetta for so long," he told the ATP Tour website.

Broady, who has risen to a career-high world ranking of 126, first reached a Challenger final in 2014.

"It's an immense feeling of pride and I feel like I've been justified over the last seven years of fighting for this," he added.

"There were many times where I could have quit and stopped playing - I fell quite heavily through the rankings a few times.

"But I've stuck with it and finally I've done it."

Broady recovered from a break down against Huesler in the first set, before breaking to lead 5-3 in the second and serving out to love to claim victory.