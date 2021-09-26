Last updated on .From the section Tennis

This was the fourth edition of the Laver Cup

Europe won the Laver Cup for the fourth consecutive time as Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev beat Reilly Opelka and Denis Shapovalov in the doubles to complete a dominant 14-1 victory.

Team Europe went into Sunday needing one more victory after winning all four matches on Saturday against Team World.

It came as Germany's Olympic champion Zverev and Russia's Rublev beat Opelka and Shapovalov 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 10-3.

Europe also won the 2019 (Geneva), 2018 (Chicago) and 2017 (Prague) editions.

The Laver Cup sees six of the best European players take on six from the rest of the world over three days, with three singles and a doubles match per day.

Each match win is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, and three points on Sunday, with the first team to earn 13 points winning the trophy.

Europe were always big favourites to retain their trophy, coming into the tournament with six of the world's top 10 in Daniil Medvedev (2), Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Zverev (4), Rublev (5), Matteo Berretini (7) and Casper Ruud (10). Team World's highest-ranked player was Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime at number 11.