Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Watch: Raducanu faces her US Open-winning serve

British number one Emma Raducanu has split with the coach who guided her to a first major title at the US Open.

Andrew Richardson was hired for the summer tournaments in the United States, which ended with the 18-year-old's improbable victory in New York.

Raducanu had entered the tournament as a qualifier, and the world number 150.

"At this stage of my career I really need someone that has had that WTA Tour experience at that high level," she explained.

"Especially right now as I'm so new to it, I think I really need someone just to guide me who has already been through that themselves.

"Never did I even dream of winning the US Open and now I'm ranked 22 in the world, which is pretty crazy to me."

Raducanu was speaking after a 'Homecoming Party' staged by the LTA at the National Tennis Centre in London.

Joe Salisbury, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid - Britain's other 2021 US Open champions - were also on the stage, and fielded questions from children from three local schools.

Earlier they had played tennis with the Duchess of Cambridge, who is a patron of the LTA.

The Royal Court: Raducanu takes on Duchess of Cambridge

"She has a great game, and a great forehand," according to Raducanu.

The new British number one says she has no prospective coach in mind, and would like to do some trials once the season is over.

Her thoughts are now turning to the remainder of this season, and she is likely to decide over the weekend whether to play in next month's prestigious BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California.

"I got back on court a few days ago, and yesterday I did a full training day," she said.

"I was feeling pretty good about myself and my game, and I am very excited to compete again.

"All the opportunities I am getting have been very fun, but where I really want to be is on the tennis court, as I'm just thriving out there.

"I haven't decided on my schedule yet - I will decide in the next few days where I am going to go to - but wherever I play next, I'm going to make sure I'm ready. I don't want to jump into things too early."

Raducanu ended Britain's 44-year wait for a women's Grand Slam singles champion by beating fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final

Indian Wells starts on 6 October, but if Raducanu prefers to wait, she has entered the Kremlin Cup in Moscow a fortnight later.

The enticing prospect of qualifying for the WTA Finals may possibly sway her.

Raducanu is currently 14th in the annual race for the eight places in November's year end finals in Guadalajara, Mexico.

But with Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka by no means certain to take part, Raducanu could qualify with a strong end to the season.

"The WTA Finals I would never even dream of before, because it was just so far out of reach and out of sight, but coming reasonably close to it now, I think it would be great if I qualified.

"But if not, it's a complete bonus, because my priority is just putting in the best possible pre-season that I can, so I can start strong next year and next season."