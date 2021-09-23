Last updated on .From the section Tennis

A homecoming event for US Open champion Emma Raducanu will be shown live on the BBC on Friday.

The 18-year-old's historic win in New York this month ended Britain's 44-year wait for a women's Grand Slam title.

The programme will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and online from 12:30 BST, with a repeat on BBC Two from 15:15.

Fellow British US Open champions Joe Salisbury, Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett will also be involved.

Raducanu beat Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 at Flushing Meadows, making her the first qualifier to win a major trophy.

Salisbury, 29, became the first Briton to win two doubles titles at a Grand Slam in the Open era when he claimed both the mixed doubles and men's doubles honours at the US Open.

Reid and Hewett became the first aBritish pairing to complete the Grand Slam, with victory in the men's wheelchair doubles final.