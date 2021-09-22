Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray is aiming to win his first ATP Tour event since success at the European Open in Antwerp in October 2019

Andy Murray defeated Canada's Vasek Pospisil to move into the quarter-finals of the Moselle Open in France.

The British former world number one, 34, won 6-3 6-3 to set up a tie against either France's Lucas Pouille or top seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

"I've not played this many tournaments in a while and my body feels good," said Murray.

"I'm gaining confidence and seeing the points develop. The results are coming and my tennis is getting better."

On Tuesday, Murray fought back from a set down to defeat world number 26 Ugo Humbert 4-6 6-3 6-2 in the first round.

Murray, ranked 113th in the world, is making only his second appearance in Metz, having reached the final in 2007.

Humbert was the highest-ranked player Murray has beaten this season and he followed that with success against Pospisil, who is 66th in the rankings.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray, who has undergone two surgeries on his right hip in the past three years, has now gained victories in 684 tour-level matches.