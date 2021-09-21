Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Johanna Konta is now the British number three

Johanna Konta has pulled out of the upcoming WTA tournaments in Chicago and Indian Wells, citing the groin injury that prevented her from playing at the US Open.

The 30-year-old withdrew from the Grand Slam hours before her opening match.

She had missed Wimbledon because of a close coronavirus contact and the Olympics after contracting it herself.

Konta was replaced as British number one by Emma Raducanu after the teenager won the title in New York.

There are very few opportunities remaining for Konta, now ranked British number three, to play again this season.

The Chicago event starts next week, with Indian Wells beginning the week after that.