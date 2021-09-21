Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray lost in the 2007 final in Metz, his last appearance at the tournament

Andy Murray fought back from a set down to defeat world number 26 Ugo Humbert in the first round of the Moselle Open.

British wildcard Murray beat the French sixth seed 4-6 6-3 6-2 to set up a second-round meeting with Canada's Vasek Pospisil.

Humbert, 23, is the highest ranked player Murray has beaten this season.

"I thought I had a good game plan, I executed it pretty well, and it came through in the end," former world number one Murray said.

"I had some chances early in the first set and didn't take them.

"[Humbert] played a little bit better when he had his opportunities. In the second and third set, it was the other way."

Murray - ranked 113th in the world - is making only his second appearance in Metz, having reached the final in the French city in 2007.

Fourteen years and three Grand Slam titles later, the Scot squandered three break points early in the opening set, for which he was eventually made to pay as Humbert broke to serve for the set, which he took on his third opportunity.

The second set went with the serve until Murray broke in the eighth game, levelling the match on his second set point.

The 34-year-old dominated the third and deciding set, quickly going a double break up, and despite a glimmer of resurgence from his opponent, he sealed victory with his 18th ace of the match.