Emma Raducanu is the first qualifier in history to claim a major title

Andy Murray says he would "always be on the end of the phone" to help Emma Raducanu - but only if she asks for it.

The 18-year-old won the US Open title on only her second Grand Slam appearance, catapulting her to 23rd in the world and global fame.

Former world number one and three-time major champion Murray previously said her achievements were "very special".

But he will not "wade in" with advice and opinion, because he did not like it when he was on the receiving end.

"I never really liked it when all of the ex-British tennis players were always wading in after every win and loss about what you should be doing, what you shouldn't be doing, and a lot of them also giving advice when you haven't asked for it as well," he said.

"I found it incredibly irritating - and still do today. I don't want to be that person.

"What Emma has achieved is incredible and I hope she goes on to do more amazing things in the sport, and if she ever wants to talk, or her family, obviously I would always be there on the end of the phone.

"But I don't want to be that guy after every loss or win just wading in and giving my opinion on what she should or shouldn't be doing differently, because it's not helpful."

Raducanu's victory in New York marked the end of Britain's 44-year wait for a female Grand Slam singles title, since Virginia Wade's Wimbledon win in 1977.

Murray's own US Open triumph in 2012 ended a 76-year run without a British winner of a men's major singles title following Fred Perry's Wimbledon and US triumphs in 1936.

But the Scot insists the country cannot afford such lengthy waits again.

"For a country that hosts the biggest tennis tournament in the world, and is certainly not lacking in money, that's not really good enough," he said.

"Now should be an opportunity to try to make sure that it's not another huge wait again. They need to try to take the opportunity."