Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu would still need a wildcard to play Indian Wells next month

Emma Raducanu says she is "hungry" to improve after her US Open win.

The 18-year-old became the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title when she beat Leylah Fernandez in Saturday's final.

On Monday she appeared on US talk shows and attended the Met Gala, before Tuesday's visit to the US Stock Exchange.

"I have a few days' rest and recovery - I think needed after the last seven weeks," she told CNBC's Closing Bell.

"But then I am straight back to training and hungry to get better and come back out and play some more tournaments."

Raducanu stunned the US Open field, coming through qualifying and not dropping a set throughout the tournament, to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title.

Since then the new world number 23 and British number one has been the focus of media attention all over the world.

She could receive a wildcard to appear at Indian Wells in California, which begins on 7 October.

The season-ending WTA Finals take place in Guadalajara, Mexico in November and the eight players with the highest points tally this year will qualify. In that race, Raducanu has risen to 14th external-link .

"After the US Open I wanted to give myself this week to completely switch off from tennis because it's been an extremely intense but rewarding seven weeks," she told the WTA Insider. external-link

"I know I'll get back to work probably Monday or early next week to get back to training again. Schedule-wise, I'm not sure. Maybe Indian Wells, I don't know. I'm going back to London before my next tournament for sure."