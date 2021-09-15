Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Tennys Sandgren's best performances at Slams have been two Australian Open quarter finals.

Tennys Sandgren was disqualified after just two games at the ATP Challenger event in North Carolina after he accidentally hit a line judge with a ball, moments after he was struck in the groin by a throw from a ball boy.

Sandgren, 30, who was the top seed at the tournament, admitted the turn of events was "all totally my fault".

The American was struck by a ball bounced to him as he prepared to serve against compatriot Christopher Eubanks, with the ball boy immediately saying "sorry".

Sandgren then angrily swatted away the ball, which hit a line judge on the backside after ricocheting off a fence, earning him a default.

Sandgren, ranked 103rd in the world, took to Twitter to explain: "So tonight I got hit in the nuts by a ball kid toss with a little too much mustard, slapped the wayward ball into the fence, which collided with a refs tushy as he was walking to the other side, resulting in a default."

"How's your evening going?"

He went on to add: "And just to be clear, this was all totally my fault."

At last year's US Open, Novak Djokovic's was disqualified for inadvertently hit a line judge in the throat with the ball.