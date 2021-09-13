Andy Murray: Three-time Grand Slam winner into Rennes Open second round
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Andy Murray eased past Germany's Yannick Maden to reach the second round of the Rennes Open.
Three-time grand slam winner Murray, who was given a wildcard to play in the second-tier ATP Challenger event, took just 74 minutes to beat Maden 6-3 6-1.
It was the 34-year-old's first match since going down in five sets to world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the US Open.
Murray next faces either qualifier Manuel Guinard or Roman Safiullin.
Meanwhile, fellow Briton Heather Watson was beaten 6-1 6-3 in the first round of the Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz in Slovenia by Romania's Sorana Cirstea.
