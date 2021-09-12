Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alfie Hewett (left) was beaten in 71 minutes by top seed Shingo Kunieda

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Britain's Alfie Hewett missed out on another US Open trophy when he was beaten by Japanese top seed Shingo Kunieda in the men's wheelchair singles final.

Hewett, who won the doubles title with compatriot Gordon Reid on Saturday, lost 6-1 6-4.

He had been appearing in a sixth consecutive singles final at Flushing Meadows and was chasing a third title.

Meanwhile, there were 'Golden Slams' for Dylan Alcott and Diede de Groot.

Top seed Alcott of Australia beat Dutchman Niels Vink 7-5 6-2 in the quad singles wheelchair final to become the first man to win all four Grand Slams and Paralympic gold in the same year.

He later celebrated in the stands on Arthur Ashe Stadium while watching the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev by filling his trophy with beer and downing it in one.

The Netherlands' De Groot completed her Golden Slam with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Japan's Yui Kamiji in the women's wheelchair final.