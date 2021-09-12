US Open: Novak Djokovic loses to Daniil Medvedev in New York
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Russia's Daniil Medvedev won his first Grand Slam title by shattering Novak Djokovic's hopes of completing a calendar sweep of the majors in a one-sided US Open final.
Second seed Medvedev, 25, lost his two previous Grand Slam finals but was composed throughout a 6-4 6-4 6-4 win.
World number one Djokovic had already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this year.
The 34-year-old Serb was also chasing a record 21st Grand Slam men's title.
Victory would have moved him clear of rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the battle to finish with the most men's majors, but it was the potential calendar Grand Slam which Djokovic had said would be the "greatest achievement" of his career.
Perhaps burdened by the weight of history, Djokovic looked subdued throughout as he made a high number of uncharacteristic errors and also became tearful towards the end.
He also looked way short of his usual physical capabilities.
To put those factors down as the sole reasons for Medvedev's success would be completely wrong.
The Russian played smartly and confidently, drawing the errors out of his opponent with strong serving and finishing points with precise winners, as he avenged a straight-set defeat by Djokovic in February's Australian Open final.
There was a slight wobble as he tried to serve out for the title - three double faults helped Djokovic nick back a break for 5-3 - before Medvedev composed himself to take his third championship point.
After sharing a warm hug with Djokovic at the net, Medvedev broke out in a broad smile before sitting back in his chair to contemplate finally winning the first Grand Slam title which he has long threatened.
More to follow.
Great!
You made Novak cry during the match, it backfired - you can't play tennis with tears in your eyes!
Any event can have a few undesirables but the volume of cheers for double faults indicates that Flushing Meadows was full of them.
I have never seen a crowd disrupt a match to that extent whilst a player is serving for the title, or an umpire left shaking his head. Just like at golf, it was shown that even no crowd is better than an American crowd.
Congrats Daniil!
I'm not a fan of Djokovic. I don't like his gamesmanship, his narcissism or his playing style to be honest, but you have to give him immense credit for coming one match away from a calendar slam. Yes, the big boys have been missing for some of it, but it's still amazing.
Sweet revenge against the mind games 👿. KEEP it going and going..a grandmaster of the court.👏👏👍👍. I prayed for justice.
But tennis was the biggest winner today. Now that Djokovic has been stopped in his tracks, lets hope going forward he will continue to be stopped so that tennis may flourish again....