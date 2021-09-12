US Open: Novak Djokovic loses to Daniil Medvedev in New York

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev is only the second first-time men's Grand Slam champion since 2014, following Dominic Thiem's win in New York last year

Russia's Daniil Medvedev won his first Grand Slam title by shattering Novak Djokovic's hopes of completing a calendar sweep of the majors in a one-sided US Open final.

Second seed Medvedev, 25, lost his two previous Grand Slam finals but was composed throughout a 6-4 6-4 6-4 win.

World number one Djokovic had already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this year.

The 34-year-old Serb was also chasing a record 21st Grand Slam men's title.

Victory would have moved him clear of rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the battle to finish with the most men's majors, but it was the potential calendar Grand Slam which Djokovic had said would be the "greatest achievement" of his career.

Perhaps burdened by the weight of history, Djokovic looked subdued throughout as he made a high number of uncharacteristic errors and also became tearful towards the end.

He also looked way short of his usual physical capabilities.

To put those factors down as the sole reasons for Medvedev's success would be completely wrong.

The Russian played smartly and confidently, drawing the errors out of his opponent with strong serving and finishing points with precise winners, as he avenged a straight-set defeat by Djokovic in February's Australian Open final.

There was a slight wobble as he tried to serve out for the title - three double faults helped Djokovic nick back a break for 5-3 - before Medvedev composed himself to take his third championship point.

After sharing a warm hug with Djokovic at the net, Medvedev broke out in a broad smile before sitting back in his chair to contemplate finally winning the first Grand Slam title which he has long threatened.

  • Comment posted by nicodemus, today at 23:50

    Anyone would think djokovic had won...

  • Comment posted by Petronius Philips, today at 23:50

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by LivingDeadGrrrl, today at 23:50

    Very well played Daniil, a welcome new addition to the Slam winners club and tennis is the winner today and with Emma yesterday. What a great US Open this has been.

  • Comment posted by Simpkin123, today at 23:49

    I love how respectful the US fans are - cheering double faults, booing a winner, shouting out on the ball toss of the serve.

    Great!

  • Comment posted by truesportsfan, today at 23:48

    Well done to Medvedev despite the atrocious booing in his final two service games. Djokovic seemed understandably tired both physically and mentally and what was this crying at the changeover towards the end? Was it because the crowd was finally with him after all the love ins with Federer and Nadal when he played them in the past.? Medvedevs service - outstanding except for the nervy end.

  • Comment posted by exile annie, today at 23:48

    Good. Not Medvedev’s biggest fan but he’s been knocking on the door of a slam for a while. The crowd were disgraceful, just as they were when Osaka had the temerity to beat Serena, and the umpire should have done more about it.

  • Comment posted by Prama Munaan, today at 23:47

    The Djoker becomes the Choker

  • Comment posted by thedegenerate, today at 23:47

    Horrible crowd.
    You made Novak cry during the match, it backfired - you can't play tennis with tears in your eyes!

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 23:47

    Disgraceful, classless crowd.

    Any event can have a few undesirables but the volume of cheers for double faults indicates that Flushing Meadows was full of them.

    I have never seen a crowd disrupt a match to that extent whilst a player is serving for the title, or an umpire left shaking his head. Just like at golf, it was shown that even no crowd is better than an American crowd.

    Congrats Daniil!

  • Comment posted by Anneka, today at 23:47

    Puny GOAT

  • Comment posted by BBC123, today at 23:47

    Well done Daniil Medvedev! High time someone from his generation beat one of the Big 3 and this may be the watershed moment.

    I'm not a fan of Djokovic. I don't like his gamesmanship, his narcissism or his playing style to be honest, but you have to give him immense credit for coming one match away from a calendar slam. Yes, the big boys have been missing for some of it, but it's still amazing.

  • Comment posted by all together now, today at 23:47

    Fantastic Medvedev! Beat the GOAT and the crowd who: booed; forced him to play through noise on match points; called “out” during points and cheered faults from both players. Classless

  • Comment posted by Petronius Philips, today at 23:47

    Fantastic performance from Daniil Medvedev 👍👏. Congratulations! Despite the imbecilic crowd booing and distracting you on serve, YOU GOT THE JOB ✅ done.
    Sweet revenge against the mind games 👿. KEEP it going and going..a grandmaster of the court.👏👏👍👍. I prayed for justice.

  • Comment posted by Garrett, today at 23:47

    Glad Medvedev won in the end just to shut the horrible partisan crowd up. Did they think they were at the Ryder Cup?

  • Comment posted by Indication, today at 23:47

    Terrible crowd, booing and not keeping quiet on the service. People should remember this before they start moaning about the "awful" crowds at Wimbledon.

  • Comment posted by Welsh Rare Bit, today at 23:46

    Congratulations to Medvedev. Commiserations to Nole, but this could actually make him more popular than he has ever been. People forget that even Roger wasn't loved like he is now until he lost Wimbledon 2008. It made him more human, vulnerable and relatable.

  • Comment posted by InnerWisdom, today at 23:46

    Congratulations Medvedev on an excellent win. Thoroughly deserved. And perhaps the first of many now that he has broken through.

    But tennis was the biggest winner today. Now that Djokovic has been stopped in his tracks, lets hope going forward he will continue to be stopped so that tennis may flourish again....

    • Reply posted by Chuk, today at 23:48

      Chuk replied:
      Ungracious.

  • Comment posted by George, today at 23:46

    Just when you thought this weekend couldn’t get any better… all hail king Daniil!!! 🙌🏻

    • Reply posted by Colonel Bat Guano, today at 23:47

      Colonel Bat Guano replied:
      This is nearly as good as Emma !

  • Comment posted by MK, today at 23:45

    Novak was spent before he started today.

  • Comment posted by fossit, today at 23:45

    Classless crowd booing double faults at the end, felt awful for Daniel.

    • Reply posted by pragueimp, today at 23:47

      pragueimp replied:
      American crowds are always horrible.

