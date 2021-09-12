Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Russia's Daniil Medvedev won his first Grand Slam title by shattering Novak Djokovic's hopes of completing a calendar sweep of the majors in a one-sided US Open final.

Second seed Medvedev, 25, lost his two previous Grand Slam finals but was composed throughout a 6-4 6-4 6-4 win.

World number one Djokovic had already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this year.

The 34-year-old Serb was also chasing a record 21st Grand Slam men's title.

Victory would have moved him clear of rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the battle to finish with the most men's majors, but it was the potential calendar Grand Slam which Djokovic had said would be the "greatest achievement" of his career.

Perhaps burdened by the weight of history, Djokovic looked subdued throughout as he made a high number of uncharacteristic errors.

He also looked way short of his usual physical capabilities.

To put those factors down as the sole reasons for Medvedev's success would be completely wrong.

The Russian played smartly and confidently, drawing the errors out of his opponent with strong serving and finishing points with precise winners, as he avenged a straight-set defeat by Djokovic in February's Australian Open final.

