US Open: Novak Djokovic loses to Daniil Medvedev in New York

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport

Russia's Daniil Medvedev won his first Grand Slam title by shattering Novak Djokovic's hopes of completing a calendar sweep of the majors in a one-sided US Open final.

Second seed Medvedev, 25, lost his two previous Grand Slam finals but was composed throughout a 6-4 6-4 6-4 win.

World number one Djokovic had already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this year.

The 34-year-old Serb was also chasing a record 21st Grand Slam men's title.

Victory would have moved him clear of rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the battle to finish with the most men's majors, but it was the potential calendar Grand Slam which Djokovic had said would be the "greatest achievement" of his career.

Perhaps burdened by the weight of history, Djokovic looked subdued throughout as he made a high number of uncharacteristic errors.

He also looked way short of his usual physical capabilities.

To put those factors down as the sole reasons for Medvedev's success would be completely wrong.

The Russian played smartly and confidently, drawing the errors out of his opponent with strong serving and finishing points with precise winners, as he avenged a straight-set defeat by Djokovic in February's Australian Open final.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 23:44

    The so called Tennis fans did their best to put young Medvedev off, he came so close to losing his composure in the third set. Well done Daniil!

  • Comment posted by Holroyd, today at 23:43

    I wanted Novak to win but it was not to be today.
    Congratulations to Daniil. Clearly a worthy winner.

  • Comment posted by Its only a game, today at 23:43

    The youngsters are taking over in both the men’s and women’s tennis 🎾.

  • Comment posted by nick_bham, today at 23:43

    Well done Medvedev, well deserved.

    Still think Djokovic will end up with most slams. I don't get this difference where winning all in the same year is worth more than holding all 4 in a 12 month period and for me he already achieved this feat in 2016 but it's a shame he couldn't do it a 2nd time.

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 23:43

    Great news. Very unlikeable man.

  • Comment posted by elviramadigan, today at 23:42

    Brilliant from Medvedev but what a horrible crowd in the closing moments. They just kept booing and shouting out while Medvedev tried to serve it out. Very bad form indeed. This young man so deserved the win - and that took the gloss off it. It's NOT all about Djokovic for once, thank goodness.

  • Comment posted by CosySunset, today at 23:41

    Well and truly deserved to a winner who is gracious and truly talented.

    Congrats,

  • Comment posted by Meallagh, today at 23:41

    Well done Daniil!

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 23:41

    Novak’s human after all.

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 23:40

    Congratulations Daniil Medvedev! Nole go away, don't come back another day.

