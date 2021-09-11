Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Daniil Medvedev described his celebration as "L2+left" - the code for the brick fall goal celebration in the Fifa video game

Daniil Medvedev joked it was a good job that he won the US Open title on his wedding anniversary as he had not bought a present for his wife.

The Russian dominated world number one Novak Djokovic to win 6-4 6-4 6-4 and clinch his maiden major trophy.

"During the tournament I couldn't think of a present. When I made the final, I thought if I lose I need to find a present fast," the 25-year-old said.

"I have no time to find a present, I have to win this match."

Medvedev produced a near flawless performance to beat Djokovic and end the Serb's hope of a calendar Grand Slam and a men's record 21st title.

He jumped and fell to the floor after he converted his third championship point - a reference to the brick fall goal celebration in the Fifa video game.

"Only legends will understand, what I did at last was L2+left," he told the New York crowd.

