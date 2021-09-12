Emma Raducanu: Where does teenager's win rank among British triumphs?

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments108

Emma Raducanu's US Open victory was remarkable but where does the teenager's historic success rank among great British sporting moments?

Assess the contenders and place your vote from our shortlist below.

We know it's far from comprehensive and it's not a definitive BBC list, but let's have fun with it anyway.

And if you think other notable triumphs deserve a mention, let us know in the comments section.

In the running...

1. England's football World Cup win

"Some people are on the pitch..." One of the most iconic moments in moments in footballing history and a feat the England team have been trying to recreate ever since.

Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick as the Three Lions defeated West Germany at Wembley in 1966 to lift the country's so far only World Cup.

2. Murray's Wimbledon win

That's Sir Andy, to you. It was the prize he always dreamed of, and Andy Murray finally got his Wimbledon crown when he beat Novak Djokovic in 2013.

In doing so, the Scot became the first British player to win the Wimbledon men's singles title in 77 years, after the third of Fred Perry's three wins in 1936.

3. Super Saturday at London 2012

No-one will ever forgot what took place in front of 80,000 jubilant spectators at London's Olympic Stadium on Saturday, 4 August, 2012

Jessica Ennis-Hill smashed her own British record to win the heptathlon, Greg Rutherford took gold in the long jump and finally Mo Farah, who would go on to win the 5,000m seven days later, stormed to 10,000m gold - all in the space of a quite astonishing 44 minutes.

It came after Britain had already won golds in men's coxless four rowing, women's double sculls and women's cycling team pursuit earlier that day.

4. GB women's hockey gold

Great Britain's women's hockey team have never been considered serious Olympic contenders but all that changed in Rio in 2016.

Goalkeeper Maddie Hinch made a string of fine saves in a final against the Netherlands that finished 3-3 and then proved unbeatable in a dramatic shootout as Helen Richardson-Walsh and Hollie Webb scored the decisive penalties to clinch the team's first gold.

5. Wilkinson's World Cup-winning drop goal

The Rugby Union World Cup final of 2003 was delicately poised with just 26 seconds remaining at the Telstra Stadium in Sydney.

Cometh the hour, cometh Jonny Wilkinson, who took matters into his own hands with a dramatic drop-goal that sealed England a 20-17 victory against hosts Australia.

6. England's 2005 Ashes win

England have since won a World Cup but the 2005 Ashes series captured the imagination like no other as England and Australia battled through a series of incredibly tight Tests to leave the outcome to be decided on the final day.

England had not lifted the urn in 18 years and eight series, but Kevin Pietersen's maiden century on the final day at the Oval ensured the hosts earned a draw and 2-1 series victory.

7. Leicester City's Premier League triumph

You could have got odds of 5,000-1 on Leicester City winning the Premier League before the 2015-16 campaign began.

Boss Claudio Ranieri, talisman Jamie Vardy and co had other ideas, hitting form and never looking back as they sealed a remarkable top-flight title for the first time in the club's history.

8. England win netball gold

England's netballers stunned favourites Australia to secure the greatest result in their history and win their first Commonwealth Games gold medal in 2018.

In a dramatic final on the Gold Coast in Australia, Helen Housby scored in the final second to give England a 52-51 victory.

9. Asher-Smith becomes world champion

Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman to win a major global sprint title as she stormed to victory in 200m at the 2019 World Championships.

She was the outstanding favourite and outclassed the field to take gold in a British record of 21.88 seconds in Doha.

10. Raducanu's fairytale of New York

No qualifier had ever won a Grand Slam before but 18-year-old Emma Raducanu created history when she came through to win the US Open without dropping a set.

Raducanu's sensational campaign climaxed with victory over fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the final, seeing the world number 150 become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon 44 years ago.

Cast your vote below

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Comments

Join the conversation

111 comments

  • Comment posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 20:17

    I must say it was sad to see so many negative comments in HYS yesterday. Come on people, a well behaved, bright young lady won the biggest event in tennis coming all the way through qualies, with parents stuck at home, and negativity, racist comments, snide remarks is what we can come up with? What's wrong with us? We are better than this. She represents the best of us.

    • Reply posted by MarktheHorn, today at 20:24

      MarktheHorn replied:
      Sadly social media brings out the worse in people .

      True tennis and sports fans would have marvelled at Emma’s achievements.

      What a couple of weeks.

      Outstanding!

  • Comment posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 20:20

    It is heartwarming to see that the two slam champions out of UK in this century, Murray and Raducanu, are such glorious human beings. Great players yes, but equally great human beings. Pure class.

  • Comment posted by Stevie, today at 20:19

    Because it came from absolutely nowhere and with not even a regular tour win before it, this has to truly be a one-off phenomenon compared to anything else. We have watched something akin to to sporting miracle.

  • Comment posted by bob_49, today at 20:28

    Netball? Someone’s having a laugh.

    • Reply posted by AlyX1986, today at 20:29

      AlyX1986 replied:
      So so true

  • Comment posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 20:15

    She has the world at her feet. Keep going, keep doing what she did, does, there is no stopping!

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 20:33

    What about Nottingham Forest winning promotion, then winning the league, then winning the European Cup (twice) in successive years?

  • Comment posted by Nitram, today at 20:32

    What about Torvill and Dean is Sarajavo. A perfect 10 score. What greater triumph was there? Surely that should have been included

    • Reply posted by HKJ, today at 20:36

      HKJ replied:
      More so than some listed ones...

  • Comment posted by jayums, today at 20:24

    Radacanu has to be right up there in terms of sporting achievement - but some of those on the shortlist we have to pick from ... come off it !

  • Comment posted by trevor27, today at 20:22

    The team triumphs (e.g., England''s World Cup football and World Cup rugby) should be distinguished from individual triumphs like Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu.

  • Comment posted by Synycom, today at 20:30

    Truly amazing achievement. No comparison in tennis history for either men or women. Has to be on of the greatest sporting achievements of all time.

  • Comment posted by Habanero, today at 20:32

    Emma’s achievement was off the scale awesome, especially when you factor in the extremely partisan crowd who were trying to make it all about Fernadez, even after she’d lost! To arrive and conquer the whole tournament the way Raducanu did is the stuff of dreams. Well done!

  • Comment posted by Dave , today at 20:28

    Emma's feat is even more remarkable in that she had to qualify meaning she had to win10 matches to win the tournament.
    She wasn't protected by a seeding yet she won all 10 matches in straight sets.

    • Reply posted by Al, today at 20:32

      Al replied:
      And that makes it even better than Andy Murray's win, because there was an expectation he would win.

  • Comment posted by Scott D, today at 20:23

    Istanbul? Nottingham Forest winning back to back European Cups?

    • Reply posted by Tosh, today at 20:32

      Tosh replied:
      Not a Forest fan but have to agree of the team achievements listed it beats Leicester while the dopey cricket, netball & hockey are cringe inclusions.

  • Comment posted by Rotherham united, today at 20:34

    She had to qualify ffs has to be the greatest by any British athlete ,Most of the others are team games Asher Smith was one of the favs to win the gold .Jess was fav to win the gold and Murray was in top 10 at the time ... Nothing competes with Emmas US open win

  • Comment posted by Eunesta, today at 20:33

    Congratulations Emma. Monumental achievement. Don't let the BBC drag you into their glory bubble.

  • Comment posted by PressOnRegardless, today at 20:32

    If you look at the top 10 the majority were already established in their sport this young lady came from nowhere, and such a polite sweet girl. She is number 1 as far as I am concerned

  • Comment posted by jayums, today at 20:32

    Yes who could forget England's commonwealth games netball gold win in 2018.

    • Reply posted by dave , today at 20:39

      dave replied:
      I forgot it quite some time ago

  • Comment posted by Jinks87, today at 20:30

    Hockey and Netball? Scraping the barrel here. You club in super Saturday but don’t single out Mo Farah? He did the double double yet we include netball from the commonwealth games.. a very minor sport in a minor event.. pitiful.

  • Comment posted by DURO_MARMADUKE, today at 20:29

    It is a sporting miracle only ever seen in films, nothing comes close or probably will again. Arise Dame Emma👏

    • Reply posted by gruffmeister, today at 20:35

      gruffmeister replied:
      perfect comment 😁

  • Comment posted by AlyX1986, today at 20:26

    Simple, it has to be top of the pile for the sheer unexpectedness of it. The list above contains historic moments for sure, but this is special. In tennis terms, Murray's Wimbledon triumph is equal or arguably greater given the ridiculous pressure from British Press

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured