US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Emma Raducanu says she does not want to let go of the US Open trophy after her fairytale in New York culminated in the ultimate happy ending.

The 18-year-old is the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title and did not drop a set.

She is also the first qualifier to win a major title.

"It means everything to hold this trophy and I don't want to let go right now," she told former British number one Tim Henman on Amazon Prime.

"Yesterday there were weird feelings I couldn't put my finger on - I think that's just normal. When I came out it was business as usual, one point at a time.

"I had to fight hard for that first set and keep myself ahead in the second. In the key moments, I came out with some clutch serves."

Her sensational run at Flushing Meadows has captured the imagination of the public and she hopes her victory allows others to dream big.

"It shows the future of women's tennis and depth of the game is so great - every player in the draw has a shot at winning any tournament," she said in her on-court interview.

"I hope the next generation can follow in the steps of some of the legends, for example Billie Jean right here."

