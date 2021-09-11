US Open: Emma Raducanu beats Leylah Fernandez to win maiden Grand Slam

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments262

raducanu
Emma Raducanu is the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam and has done so without dropping a set
US Open 2021
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Emma Raducanu ended Britain's 44-year wait for a women's Grand Slam singles champion as she beat Leylah Fernandez to win the US Open in the most thrilling style.

The 18-year-old ended her scarcely believable run in New York with a 6-4 6-3 win over her 19-year-old Canadian opponent in a high-quality final.

Raducanu threw herself to the floor in disbelief as she fired down an ace to conclude what has been the most remarkable journey.

Raducanu served for the match at 5-3 but cut her leg as she went break point down, leading to a medical time-out and a clearly irritated Fernandez expressing her frustration to the match official.

However, Raducanu shrugged off the delay, saving a further break point before closing out her third championship point.

The two shared a warm hug before Raducanu headed up the stairs at Arthur Ashe Stadium to celebrate with her support box.

With the victory, Raducanu becomes:

  • The first British female winner at Flushing Meadows since Virginia Wade in 1968
  • The first qualifier in the Open era to win a Slam
  • The youngest women's Slam champion since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004
  • The youngest Briton to win a Grand Slam title
  • The first to win the US Open without dropping a set since Serena Williams in 2014

She will take home £1.8m in prize money, rise to 23 in the world rankings and will become the British number one on Monday.

Raducanu will also know that she has starred in one of the biggest moments in British sporting history - and captured the imagination of the fans at home and in New York.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

262 comments

  • Comment posted by Hindsight if only, today at 23:21

    Sports personality of the year voting closed Emma just walked it, brilliant performance.

    • Reply posted by on vacation, today at 23:22

      on vacation replied:
      absolutely lol

  • Comment posted by mdoc01, today at 23:18

    Excellent performance and thank you Channel 4 for putting it on terrestrial tv!!

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 23:25

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      Congrats to two superstar young ladies!

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 23:18

    Thank you to Channel 4 for showing this! Hopefully this will go on to inspire girls across the country to pick up a racket!

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 23:24

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      Blood, sweat, toil, and tears of ecstasy! Wow!! Wow!!

  • Comment posted by Pa, today at 23:21

    From qualifiers to US open champion at 18 and without dropping a set!
    That is an incredible achievement!
    Way to go Emma!

    • Reply posted by clickhere, today at 23:27

      clickhere replied:
      Whoever downvoted seriously needs treatment

  • Comment posted by ajax, today at 23:20

    Well done Emma!! You've done your country proud. You're going to be going places in the world of tennis now. Oh, and thank you Channel 4 for showing the match live. (BBC take note - this is what we want our licence fee money spent on)

  • Comment posted by Jime, today at 23:23

    👏Congratulations Emma, superb performance. A remarkable achievement for someone so young not dropping a single set

  • Comment posted by Telefunken U47, today at 23:18

    That’s sports personality of the year sorted

  • Comment posted by shed upper yaface, today at 23:22

    That was a brilliant match from both players
    Absolutely fantastic Emma 👏 👏

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 23:28

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      Unbelievable composure. Winning the entire event in straight sets

  • Comment posted by on vacation, today at 23:19

    Never thought I'd have tears in my eyes, but I do
    Absolutely unbelievable. So wonderful for Emma Raducanu and British tennis. And how good was Fernandez? What an incredible game

    I'm now going to have a good laugh at the trolls on here saying she's not British and even funnier that she is Canadian. Remember...they are just button pushers. Enjoy people :)

    • Reply posted by Rewstep, today at 23:21

      Rewstep replied:
      You are the first to mention it, though

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 23:19

    Unbelievable, phenomenal, sensational. Incredible Emma!

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 23:24

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      Superstar Emma!!

  • Comment posted by Gollom, today at 23:18

    Just WOW
    Brilliant performance throughout the match and over the last three weeks.

  • Comment posted by Bigrock, today at 23:24

    As we say in Yorkshire: “That’ll do.”

  • Comment posted by Lasagne295, today at 23:18

    First women’s final I have watched …. Might be watching more … two great players simply having a go !!! Excellent stuff !!

  • Comment posted by over, today at 23:18

    "Fernandez threw herself to the floor in disbelief as she fired down an ace to conclude what has been the most remarkable journey."

    Great journalism. I think you mean Raducanu

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 23:24

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      Oh my, was there a more positively surprising Cinderella story!! Someone who earned her way in!

  • Comment posted by Mido12, today at 23:26

    Emma Raducano and Great Britain 1, Racists 0

    • Reply posted by rugby is my game, today at 23:28

      rugby is my game replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by jude nelson, today at 23:24

    No bandwagon jumping jingoistic nonsense…that was phenomenal. Not just the final but the whole tournament. Just destroyed it. That is a player who is looking at top 10.

  • Comment posted by specificnotpacific, today at 23:23

    Wow. What an achievement. So impressive.

  • Comment posted by lancyblue, today at 23:22

    Not usually given to patriotism, but well done girl, fantastic, life changing achievement. 👏☺️🥰

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 23:19

    Congratulations Emma, you are going to be a superstar. What a great advert for women’s tennis. Both Raducanu & Fernandez are so exciting to watch. With Coco Gauff also coming through, the women’s game is going to be exciting again. However, it was poor of Fernandez to behave like a sore loser.

  • Comment posted by VP, today at 23:27

    There will be many bigot coming out of their holes now!

    We don’t what you think.

    Our girl won. A youngster, great talent, amazing dedication, fearless and just got good grades at A level!

    100% certain none of the bigots can match 1% of that!

    Great for UK and tennis in general.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured