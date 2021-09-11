US Open: Emma Raducanu beats Leylah Fernandez to win maiden Grand Slam

By Amy LofthouseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments1937

US Open 2021
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Emma Raducanu ended Britain's 44-year wait for a women's Grand Slam singles champion as she beat Leylah Fernandez to win the US Open in the most thrilling style.

The 18-year-old ended her scarcely believable run in New York with a 6-4 6-3 win over her 19-year-old Canadian opponent in a high-quality final.

Raducanu threw herself to the floor in disbelief as she fired down an ace to conclude what has been the most remarkable journey.

Raducanu served for the match at 5-3 but cut her leg as she went break point down, leading to a medical time-out and a clearly irritated Fernandez expressing her frustration to the match official.

However, Raducanu shrugged off the delay, saving a further break point before closing out her third championship point.

The two shared a warm hug before Raducanu headed up the stairs at Arthur Ashe Stadium to celebrate with her support box.

Raducanu was cheered on by an emotional Virginia Wade, who was the last British woman to win a major trophy at Wimbledon in 1977.

raducanu
Emma Raducanu is the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam and has done so without dropping a set

"It means so much to have Virginia Wade here and also Tim Henman," Raducanu said in her on-court speech.

"They are British icons and for me to follow in their footsteps gave me the belief I could do it."

With the victory, Raducanu becomes:

  • The first British female winner at Flushing Meadows since Virginia Wade in 1968
  • The first qualifier in the Open era to win a Slam
  • The youngest women's Slam champion since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004
  • The youngest Briton to win a Grand Slam title
  • The first woman to win the US Open without dropping a set since Serena Williams in 2014

She will take home £1.8m in prize money, rise to 23 in the world rankings and will become the British number one on Monday.

Raducanu will also know that she has starred in one of the biggest moments in British sporting history - and captured the imagination of the fans at home and in New York.

The rise & rise of Raducanu

Astonishing. Ridiculous. Meteoric. Unbelievable. Take your pick - but no word can ever really sum up what Raducanu has achieved.

Two weeks ago, Raducanu had a flight booked back to the UK, just in case she did not come through qualifying in New York. Seventeen days later, she has lifted the trophy in front of a rapturous crowd.

Raducanu did not just come through qualifying: she dominated it. The most games she lost in one set in her entire run in New York - five - came in the second round of qualifying.

It is not just that Raducanu has kept on winning, but she has done it with such dominance. She did not drop a set en route to the final, despite meeting Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and in-form Maria Sakkari on the way.

In the big moments, she has held her nerve, trusting in her power and serve, even when she saw two championship points go by in the final.

This is someone who, two months ago, was collecting her A-Level results. She only made her WTA main-draw debut in June. All this has happened so quickly, and yet not once has Raducanu not looked like she belongs.

With all the attention on Raducanu after Wimbledon - as well as questions from some about her mental toughness - she could have easily been overwhelmed.

Instead, she trusted in herself, hired a new coach in Andrew Richardson and went to America to play in the various events.

No-one could have seen this coming; not the ease with which Raducanu would brush her opponents aside, or the calmness with which she would approach every match.

But Raducanu always believed. And she will leave New York as the US Open champion.

A tweet from Emma Raducanu asking if A Level exams would be happening in 2021
Emma Raducanu received an A* and A in maths and economics in her A-Levels - and then won the US Open two months later

'An almost perfect performance' - analysis

Former British number one Laura Robson on BBC Radio 5 Live: "There are so many sliding doors moments. Before Wimbledon, Emma didn't have a main draw wild card. Would she be in this position if they hadn't upgraded it? Would this happen if she hadn't had to retire from the fourth round with breathing problems?

"She played an almost perfect performance in her first Grand Slam final. You have to think there will be so many more."

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash: "I cannot believe it. It is unheard of for a qualifier to win the US Open. Goran Ivanisevic won Wimbledon as a wildcard but he had already been to Wimbledon finals, not playing a second Grand Slam.

"She hits so cleanly. I cannot come up with a reason for this to happen. It does not make sense at all. Her performance is mindboggling."

BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller: "I have never seen anything like this and I suspect if I work in this business for another 20 years I won't see anything like it."

View more on twitter

Nerves? What nerves?

A full Arthur Ashe Stadium - which holds almost 24,000 people - is one of the most intimidating sights in tennis, but neither player looked fazed as they walked out on to the biggest stage of their career.

Fernandez had more of the crowd support, given that she has ousted the second, third and fifth seed in New York, but there was still good support for Raducanu.

The first three games lasted for 23 minutes, both players showing a devastating array of cross-court punches and fiery returns of serve, and they traded breaks as they found their footing.

As she has done throughout the tournament, Raducanu dug herself out from 0-30 down several times, stepping forward, playing more aggressively and finding her first serves.

That gave her the confidence to attack Fernandez's second serve and put herself on top. She closed out the first set with a forehand down the line, turning and pumping her fist towards her box before letting out a yell of "come on!" to the crowd as they rose to applaud.

Fernandez has shown tenacity throughout the tournament and she did so here, saving three break points in her first service game to stop Raducanu taking a 2-0 lead in the second.

She then found the break, adjusting to hit Raducanu's serves better, and it looked as though the momentum had swung the way of the young Canadian.

However, there is a reason Raducanu has not dropped a set in New York. At the changeover she sat quietly, eyes closed, before again increasing her tempo and creating the break opportunity.

She broke with the shot of the match - a stunning forehand pass, made from almost off the court, that left Fernandez stranded at the net.

Two championship points came and went on the Fernandez serve, saved once again by brave hitting, but Raducanu did not falter despite taking a nasty cut to the leg as she slid behind the baseline.

It was an odd interlude in what was an entertaining final that proved that the future of women's tennis is bright.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

1940 comments

  • Comment posted by Hindsight if only, at 23:21 11 Sep

    Sports personality of the year voting closed Emma just walked it, brilliant performance.

    • Reply posted by on vacation, at 23:22 11 Sep

      on vacation replied:
      absolutely lol

  • Comment posted by mdoc01, at 23:18 11 Sep

    Excellent performance and thank you Channel 4 for putting it on terrestrial tv!!

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, at 23:25 11 Sep

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      Congrats to two superstar young ladies!

  • Comment posted by Pa, at 23:21 11 Sep

    From qualifiers to US open champion at 18 and without dropping a set!
    That is an incredible achievement!
    Way to go Emma!

  • Comment posted by ajax, at 23:20 11 Sep

    Well done Emma!! You've done your country proud. You're going to be going places in the world of tennis now. Oh, and thank you Channel 4 for showing the match live. (BBC take note - this is what we want our licence fee money spent on)

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, at 23:18 11 Sep

    Thank you to Channel 4 for showing this! Hopefully this will go on to inspire girls across the country to pick up a racket!

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, at 23:24 11 Sep

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      Blood, sweat, toil, and tears of ecstasy! Wow!! Wow!!

  • Comment posted by on vacation, at 23:19 11 Sep

    Never thought I'd have tears in my eyes, but I do
    Absolutely unbelievable. So wonderful for Emma Raducanu and British tennis. And how good was Fernandez? What an incredible game

    I'm now going to have a good laugh at the trolls on here saying she's not British and even funnier that she is Canadian. Remember...they are just button pushers. Enjoy people :)

    • Reply posted by Rewstep, at 23:21 11 Sep

      Rewstep replied:
      You are the first to mention it, though

  • Comment posted by Mido12, at 23:26 11 Sep

    Emma Raducano and Great Britain 1, Racists 0

    • Reply posted by rugby is my game, at 23:28 11 Sep

      rugby is my game replied:
      👍

  • Comment posted by Bigrock, at 23:24 11 Sep

    As we say in Yorkshire: “That’ll do.”

    • Reply posted by jono, at 23:39 11 Sep

      jono replied:
      That’ll more than do 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Telefunken U47, at 23:18 11 Sep

    That’s sports personality of the year sorted

  • Comment posted by Jime, at 23:23 11 Sep

    👏Congratulations Emma, superb performance. A remarkable achievement for someone so young not dropping a single set

    • Reply posted by ubercurmudgeon, at 23:40 11 Sep

      ubercurmudgeon replied:
      A proud performance in a US court from a great envoy for Britain who was confident of getting the result they deserved. She won with such grace that it seemed as if she almost didn't have to sweat at all. Surely she should be in the line of succession to the SPOTY throne.

  • Comment posted by Lasagne295, at 23:18 11 Sep

    First women’s final I have watched …. Might be watching more … two great players simply having a go !!! Excellent stuff !!

    • Reply posted by saintclark, at 23:36 11 Sep

      saintclark replied:
      I think it's time they up the womens games to best of 5. I reckon they can handle it now, and if the prize money is going to be the same it's only fair.

  • Comment posted by shed upper yaface, at 23:22 11 Sep

    That was a brilliant match from both players
    Absolutely fantastic Emma 👏 👏

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, at 23:28 11 Sep

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      Unbelievable composure. Winning the entire event in straight sets

  • Comment posted by jude nelson, at 23:36 11 Sep

    For the emboldened racists trying to troll, she’s more British than our current pm and people actually like her. So give it a rest, leave this to the adults and we will remark at one of the best finals ever

  • Comment posted by jude nelson, at 23:24 11 Sep

    No bandwagon jumping jingoistic nonsense…that was phenomenal. Not just the final but the whole tournament. Just destroyed it. That is a player who is looking at top 10.

    • Reply posted by ummagumma, at 23:51 11 Sep

      ummagumma replied:
      No 1 surely

  • Comment posted by Pa, at 23:27 11 Sep

    As usual the trolls appear from behind their keyboards. There really are some sad, bitter, jealous little individuals about aren't there!

    • Reply posted by TangoLima, at 23:37 11 Sep

      TangoLima replied:
      Donde es?

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, at 23:19 11 Sep

    Unbelievable, phenomenal, sensational. Incredible Emma!

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, at 23:24 11 Sep

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      Superstar Emma!!

  • Comment posted by lancyblue, at 23:22 11 Sep

    Not usually given to patriotism, but well done girl, fantastic, life changing achievement. 👏☺️🥰

  • Comment posted by Gollom, at 23:18 11 Sep

    Just WOW
    Brilliant performance throughout the match and over the last three weeks.

  • Comment posted by Welsh Rare Bit, at 23:39 11 Sep

    A qualifier winning would be a story in itself. An 18yr old in just their 2nd major tournament winning would be a story in itself. A player winning without dropping a set would be a story in itself. A British woman winning a major tournament would be a story in itself. For all four stories to collide simultaneously is just insane!!!

    • Reply posted by Dod Kennedy, today at 00:13

      Dod Kennedy replied:
      A 9/11 that you want to remember. Incredible fairytale.

  • Comment posted by Allio, at 23:30 11 Sep

    I hope Leylah is not too irritated because Emma called a medical time out. She didn't look too happy about it but her leg ineeded to be seen to.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured