Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Krawczyk and Salisbury add the US Open to their French Open title

Joe Salisbury has become the first Briton to win two doubles titles at a Grand Slam in the Open era after claiming the mixed doubles title at the US Open a day after winning the men's doubles.

Salisbury and American partner Desirae Krawczyk beat Mexico's Giuliana Olmos and El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo 7-5 6-2 at Flushing Meadows.

The pair had already won the French Open title this season and Krawczyk also won at Wimbledon with another Briton, Neal Skupski.

While there is huge attention on another Brit - Emma Raducanu in the women's singles - Salisbury now has four Grand Slam titles to his name.

He said: "It's been such an incredible couple of weeks. It's been so much fun. To come away with two titles I couldn't have even dreamt of that."

Salisbury and Krawczyk were the second seeds while Arevalo was playing in his first mixed doubles at a Grand Slam but he and Olmos had caused an upset in the first round by toppling the top seeds.

It was a tight first set with Salisbury facing five break points in two service games but his opponents failed to convert any of the chances and were themselves broken to lose the first set 7-5.

Salisbury and Krawczyk broke at the beginning of the second set and wrapped up a regulation win for their second title together this year.

And after winning the men's doubles with US partner Rajeev Ram on Friday, Salisbury leaves the US Open with £300,000 in prize money ($410,000).