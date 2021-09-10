Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Salisbury and Ram won their second Grand Slam together, following last year's Australian Open

Briton Joe Salisbury said it was "a dream come true" to win the US Open men's doubles title after he and Rajeev Ram came from behind to defeat Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in New York.

Salisbury, 29, and American partner Ram defeated Britain's Murray and Brazilian Soares 3-6 6-2 6-2.

It is a second Grand Slam title for Salisbury and Ram after their Australian Open win in 2020.

"To have won this with Rajeev is amazing," Salisbury said.

"[It's] a dream come true. He has been an incredible partner," he added. "We look forward to hopefully getting some more titles together."

Seventh seeds Murray and Soares broke serve in the seventh game to take the first set.

But their opponents, seeded fourth, hit back with a double break in the second to force a decider and maintained their momentum to clinch victory at Flushing Meadows.

London-born Salisbury - who alongside Ram lost the 2021 Australian Open final - is also into the last four of the mixed doubles with American partner Desirae Krawczyk.

Murray and Soares won both the Australian Open and US Open together in 2016, but Murray had partnered fellow Briton Neal Skupski in the past two tournaments in New York.

Having reunited with Soares, the pair did not have much training time before this Grand Slam after the Brazilian missed the Olympics in Japan to have his appendix removed.

"We are really proud of the way we competed and fought our way to the final," said Murray.