Alfie Hewett won the 2021 French Open

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September

British second seed Alfie Hewett defeated Argentine Gustavo Fernandez to reach the final of the men's wheelchair singles at the US Open, but compatriot Gordon Reid is out.

Hewett, a two-time US Open champion, won 6-2 6-4 at Flushing Meadows.

The 23-year-old will face Japanese top seed Shingo Kunieda in the final.

Four-time Paralympic champion Kunieda battled back to beat Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Reid in three sets, prevailing 4-6 6-4 6-2.

Hewett and Reid will seek to reach the men's wheelchair doubles final later on Friday when they play American Casey Ratzlaff and Dutchman Tom Egberink.

Britain's Jordanne Whiley is aiming to reach the women's wheelchair singles final - she meets Japanese second seed Yui Kamiji, who is also her doubles partner, in the last four.

In the quarter-finals of the men's quad singles, Britain's Andy Lapthorne defeated Australian Heath Davidson 7-5 6-1.

Lapthorne, who is also in men's quad doubles semi-final action on Friday alongside American David Wagner, will face the Netherlands' Niels Vink for a place in the singles final.