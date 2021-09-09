Last updated on .From the section Tennis

British teenager Emma Raducanu reached the US Open final as her meteoric rise continued with a stunning straight-set win over Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari in New York.

Raducanu, 18, extended her fairytale run with a 6-1 6-4 victory in which her dominance again almost defied belief.

She is the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final and will play another teenager Leylah Fernandez on Saturday.

Raducanu is the first British woman in a major singles final in 44 years.

Watched on by Virginia Wade - the last woman to achieve that feat at Wimbledon in 1977 - Raducanu produced another fearless and ruthless victory that stunned those watching on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

After coming through three qualifying matches to reach the main draw, she has not dropped a set in any of her nine matches at Flushing Meadows.

It is only Raducanu's second Grand Slam tournament and the fourth tour-level event of her career.

Before her run to the Wimbledon last 16 earlier this summer, Raducanu was ranked 336th in the world.

This win puts her on the verge of the top 30 after already being assured of becoming the new British women's number one by reaching the last four at Flushing Meadows.

Most pertinently, it gives the Kent teenager - who also passed her A Levels this summer - the opportunity to win one of tennis' most prestigious titles when she faces Canadian 19-year-old Fernandez at 21:00 BST on Saturday.

Given the one-sided nature of the victory against Sakkari - and those before it - Raducanu will not be fazed by the occasion.

