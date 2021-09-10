Alexander Zverev (left) ended Novak Djokovic's hopes of a 'Golden Slam' at the Tokyo Olympics in July

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Novak Djokovic has "had enough of" talking about his bid for a calendar Grand Slam as he prepares to face the man who denied him a different slice of history this summer.

The Serbian world number one takes on fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the US Open men's semi-finals on Friday, just six weeks after the German beat him in the Olympics to end his chance of a 'Golden Slam'.

Djokovic, who would seal a record 21st men's Grand Slam singles title with victory in New York, is two wins away from becoming the first man to win all four majors in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

He is putting thoughts of that firmly out of his mind, though.

"You don't have to ask me anything about that," Djokovic, 34, said after his quarter-final win over Matteo Berrettini. "I don't want to think about it, I know it's there, just focusing on the next match and let's go step by step.

"I have had enough of answering that. I just said millions of times that, of course, I'm aware of the history, of course it gives me motivation.

"If I start to think about it too much, it burdens me mentally. I want to really go back to the basics and what really works for me mentally."

Zverev came from behind to beat Djokovic 1-6 6-3 6-1 at Tokyo 2020, going on to take the gold medal with victory over Russia's Karen Khachanov in the final for the biggest title of his career.

The 24-year-old is still seeking a maiden Grand Slam title, though, having lost in the final here last year to Dominic Thiem, but having beaten Djokovic on one big stage this year he has his sights on doing the same once more.

"This year it seems like nobody can beat him [Djokovic] in a big match, nobody can beat him at the Grand Slams," said Zverev, who is on a winning run of 16 matches.

"I feel like I was the first player to beat him in a very big match this year. That does give you something."

Medvedev hopes to learn from past against Auger-Aliassime

In the preceding men's semi-final on Arthur Ashe Stadium (20:00), Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev takes on Canadian 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Medvedev, like Zverev seeking a first Grand Slam title after a previous final appearance in New York, has dropped just one set in his five matches to reach the last four.

He lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal two years ago in his maiden major final and was then defeated in another tight contest in the semi-finals last year against eventual champion Thiem.

"Against Dominic [Thiem], if I talk about a lesson, it was more how to play him… He played a really great level and I couldn't find a solution, which I took a lesson and tried to do better ... Even if it was super tough, there was a lesson," Medvedev, 25, said.

"There's no Dominic here, no Rafa, so I'm just going to try to play my best and see which other lessons I can take."

While there is no Nadal here, the Spaniard's uncle Toni just so happens to be the coach of Auger-Aliassime.

"Toni has been in the places that we want to go one day, winning these big tournaments, being number one in the world [as coach to 20-time Grand Slam champion Nadal]," said 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who is the first Canadian man to reach the US Open semi-finals.

"I think he brings that belief that this is something doable, something we can achieve if we do the right things, work in the right direction.

"Of course, he [Medvedev] is going to come in with a lot of confidence. I also need to step up and be confident in myself. I need to serve well. I need to play a great match, be solid from every aspect of my game.

"At the same time I need to try to put pressure on him. But it's going to be tough. I need to be ready for his best. I need to lace my shoes really well, too, because there's going to be a lot of running."