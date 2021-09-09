Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alfie Hewett won the US Open wheelchair singles title in 2018 and 2019

US Open 2021 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Second seed Alfie Hewett and fellow Briton Gordon Reid reached the semi-finals of the men's wheelchair singles event at the US Open, while Jordanne Whiley progressed in the women's draw.

French Open champion Hewett defeated Frenchman Nicolas Peifer 7-5 6-2 and will face Argentine Gustavo Fernandez.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic bronze medallist Reid beat Dutchman Tom Egberink 6-1 6-4 and meets top seed Shingo Kunieda next.

Meanwhile, Whiley overcame Japan's Momoko Ohtani in three sets.

Ohtani won the second set to level the match, but Whiley responded to win 6-1 5-7 6-3 and set up a women's semi-final against Japanese second seed Yui Kamiji - the Briton's doubles partner - or South Africa's Kgothatso Montjane.

Five-time Grand Slam singles champion Hewett - a two-time winner at the US Open - edged a tight first set before recording four breaks of serve on his way to sealing the second against Peifer.

Should he and doubles partner Reid win their respective semi-finals, it would set up a repeat of last week's Paralympic bronze medal showdown - a match Reid described as "the most difficult" he has played.