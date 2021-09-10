Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez will meet in an intriguing final between two teenagers

British teenager Emma Raducanu will bid to make history on Saturday when she faces Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final.

The 18-year-old is already the first player to come through qualifying - winning three matches just to reach the main draw - and go all the way to a Grand Slam final.

Here's how those in the UK can follow Raducanu's bid to be the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam in the match against 19-year-old Canadian Fernandez.

Emma Raducanu v Leylah Fernandez

The match between the two teenage stars is expected to take place at around 21:00 BST on Saturday.

There will be build-up on BBC Radio 5 Live from 20:00 BST, before full match commentary with tennis correspondent Russell Fuller, commentator Gigi Salmon and expert pundits Laura Robson and Pat Cash.

As well as on the radio, this coverage will be available through BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Sport online will also have live text commentary, in-depth coverage and video clips of some of the best bits of the match as soon as the final is over.

There is no planned live network TV coverage in the UK of Raducanu's US Open final. However, an hour-long highlights programme will be on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 13:45 BST on Sunday.

The US Open tournament is being broadcast live in the UK by Amazon through its Amazon Prime Video streaming app, available on connected TVs and mobile devices. You need a subscription, which starts at £5.99 a month.

The men's final

The US Open men's final will take place on Sunday with BBC Radio 5 Live coverage starting at 21:00 BST before full match commentary. Commentator David Law joins the 5 Live team from Saturday's women's final line-up.

Again, this can be followed in a variety of ways through the radio, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. BBC Sport online will have live text commentary and in-depth coverage.

Amazon Prime Video is again the place to watch the match live in the UK.

The men's final line-up will be confirmed after Friday's semi-finals. Novak Djokovic, aiming to win all four Grand Slams in the same year, takes on Olympic champion Alexander Zverev

Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev faces Canadian 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.