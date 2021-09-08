US Open: Emma Raducanu reaches semi-finals by beating Belinda Bencic

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments677

Emma Raducanu
Raducanu is playing in only her third Grand Slam/WTA Tour event
US Open 2021
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her fairytale run at the US Open by reaching the semi-finals with a dominant straight-set win over Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic.

Raducanu, 18, again showed all of her quality and composure in a 6-3 6-4 win.

Victory means she will rise to the cusp of the world's top 50 and become the British women's number one.

Raducanu will play Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova or Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari in Thursday's semis.

The last-four matches in the women's singles will be played from 19:00 local time in New York (00:00 BST, Friday).

In only her second Grand Slam appearance, world number 150 Raducanu has become only the third woman ranked outside the top 100 to reach a US Open semi-final.

After coming through three qualifying matches to reach the main draw, Raducanu is yet to drop a set in her eight matches at Flushing Meadows.

With her run in New York, Raducanu has recorded several notable achievements, including becoming:

  • the first qualifier to reach the last four at Flushing Meadows
  • the fourth female qualifier to reach any Grand Slam semi-final
  • the first British woman to reach a US Open semi-final since Jo Durie in 1983
  • the youngest British woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final for 46 years

When she sealed victory with her first match point, Raducanu clasped her head with her hands before Olympic champion Bencic sportingly came around the net to warmly embrace the victor.

A beaming smile broke out across the Briton's face as she pointed to her team - in a mixture of shock and celebration - and contemplated what she had just achieved on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I'm so, so happy to come through," she said.

"Belinda is such a great opponent and in good form, her ball speed caught me off guard so I had to adjust and adapt.

"I'm just taking care of what I can control and I'm on my own journey."

The fairytale of New York continues for Raducanu

Three months ago, few outside British tennis knew Raducanu. Then she was ranked 361 in the world.

Raducanu's world changed with a stunning run to the Wimbledon last 16 - after being given a wildcard on her Grand Slam debut - and her star has continued to rise following another series of displays in New York which have belied her years.

After cruising through to the quarter-finals with a string of assured performances, playing Bencic in the last eight was supposed to be a step up in difficulty for Raducanu.

Questions were asked about how she would deal with a opponent with a greater pedigree than she had faced before, along with the weight of the occasion.

Raducanu handled it in the same manner as she did the other victories at Flushing Meadows: with composed execution, clarity of thought and, still, a sense of enjoyment.

Against Bencic, Raducanu was facing a top-40 opponent for the first time. Not only that, it was the world number 12 who won Olympic gold in Tokyo last month and had continued to ride the crest of a wave in New York.

Yet, after a slightly nervy start where she trailed 2-0, Raducanu grew in confidence to take control and eventually left Bencic increasingly frustrated as the Kent teenager completed another remarkable victory.

'It's incredible what she is doing' - reaction

Former British Davis Cup player Miles Maclagan on BBC Radio 5 Live: "It's astounding the way she has done it. She has breezed through! There's a sureness of where she belongs in the game and it's not a surprise to her. It's an ability to keep a calm head and have perspective at this age.

"Raducanu just needs to keep that rhythm going and not think too much. She appears to have mastered that already!

"She is not a great yet as there's a lot for her to do and achieve, but she is playing phenomenal tennis.

"There are a lot of very good players who haven't won a Grand Slam but Raducanu is denying the odds, isn't she?"

Naomi Broady, British tennis player, on BBC Radio 5 Live: "It was just relief at the end to get over the line. It's fantastic. She is out there thanking her team because she knows already it's a team effort.

"Everyone might say we need to calm down but because of the run she's on now, I think we can live in the moment."

Gigi Salmon, Radio 5 Live tennis commentator: "She has dismantled Bencic like she has with all those who have gone before her. She is the new world number 51. She is also the British number one. But most importantly, she is a Grand Slam semi-finalist. It is absolutely incredible what she is doing."

View more on twitter
View more on twitter
View more on twitter
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

673 comments

  • Comment posted by Pedro, today at 18:45

    What a treat for British tennis fans. 🎾🎾🎾

    • Reply posted by Richard Morris, today at 19:02

      Richard Morris replied:
      Would be a bigger treat if we could watch it without having to get into bed with Jeff...

  • Comment posted by TrojanOtter, today at 18:51

    Stunning. You don't need to overhype her.
    First qualifier ever to reach semis.
    Fewest games lost to the semis since Serena.
    Youngest Brit to semis since Sue Barker 45 years ago.

    • Reply posted by rjaggar, today at 19:01

      rjaggar replied:
      John McEnroe did that in 1977 at Wimbledon, but he had to face a seasoned Grand Slam winner in the semi. The draw Raducanu faces looks more like the 1985 draw when Becker emerged triumphant as a 17 year old....

  • Comment posted by Buffetology, today at 18:46

    fantastic result ... great player and nice person ... just shows folks how great our multicultural UK is ... despite those that try to knock our great United Country :-))

    • Reply posted by ewentm, today at 18:54

      ewentm replied:
      This is tennis

      Stop including politics

  • Comment posted by David, today at 18:49

    What an outstanding ambassador for sport and our country. Nerveless, talented, articulate and a breath of glorious fresh air in these turbulent and unsettled times. And those images of giving her kit to those children at the end was simply heartwarming. After a long day at work, what a tonic! Thank you Emma!

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 19:19

      Commentier replied:
      Women’s tennis is in good hands.

  • Comment posted by City til I die, today at 18:46

    The mpressive thing about this young lady is that she is taking all of this in her stride!! Not once has she looked fazed in any way by either her rising popularity or the calibre of her opponents. If you doubted whether this younf lady is the real deal, you cannot be doubting her now!!!???

  • Comment posted by hey ho lets go, today at 18:45

    Fantastic achievement,.well done Emma

    • Reply posted by Alfred E Neumann, today at 19:20

      Alfred E Neumann replied:
      Who are these idiots who give a thumbs-down? Well done, Emma!

  • Comment posted by Ling Liu LFC GBR China 88-Present, today at 18:45

    What just happened????? EMMA RADUCANU US OPEN SEMIFINALI! Get in!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by wirral reds, today at 19:06

      wirral reds replied:
      It’s a staggering achievement when you look at all the stats. I was starting to remember the pre Henman and Pre Murray days with dread but now we have a ray of light. Well done Emma.

  • Comment posted by voice of reason, today at 18:50

    Permission to get excited. I cannot believe what I am seeing. First qualifier to reach the semi final.

    • Reply posted by HowayTheDons, today at 19:42

      HowayTheDons replied:
      Permission granted!

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 18:48

    This girl is phenomenal. I thought she was wonderful at Wimbledon and was aghast at some of the criticism she received after she went out, but she is taking things to a new level now.
    Not been so excited about tennis for a long time.

    • Reply posted by Just_Not_Cricket, today at 20:01

      Just_Not_Cricket replied:
      Just waiting for m0r0ns like Piers Morgan to moan about it if she doesn't win, but to everyone else: what a fantastic performance!

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 18:50

    Very, very impressive performance from Emma Raducanu, overcoming the early nerves and trailing 1-3 in the first set, to take a superb victory.
    She has a good all round game, covers the court well and looks tactically sound.
    Irrespective of how the semi-finals go, British tennis definitely has a new star to follow.

  • Comment posted by AMELIA BAILEY, today at 18:50

    Congratulations Emma. You are a breath of fresh air to UK sport. What a perfect, shining example you are. You thoroughly deserve every success that is surely coming your way. Well done Emma.

  • Comment posted by rx2315, today at 18:45

    Awesome achievement,

    • Reply posted by swpcity, today at 18:47

      swpcity replied:
      Wow. Well done

  • Comment posted by Great Britain, today at 18:49

    Absolutely stunning. There's big shoes to fill from Andy Murray and to have this young player coming through in such style is fantastic.

    Best of luck in semi's Emma!

    • Reply posted by Jacket, today at 19:24

      Jacket replied:
      I think she's making her own shoes!

  • Comment posted by Elmo, today at 18:49

    Not enough words In the English language to describe this girl !! Pure phenomenal... A qualifier into the semis of one of the biggest stages in the world !! Yet to drop a set !! So composed, so mature, just such unreal talent !! I believe you can go all the way !!

    • Reply posted by rjaggar, today at 19:02

      rjaggar replied:
      Good thoughts of a fan. I hope she and her team only consider the thoughts of winning the title if they first reach the final.....

  • Comment posted by OGS, today at 18:48

    We have every right to be excited, but she has every right to fulfil her potential.
    Lets not destroy her by going over the top and then kicking her when down. Immensely talented, i hope she's allowed to grow

    • Reply posted by OGS, today at 18:51

      OGS replied:
      And a well deserved British No. 1 tag

  • Comment posted by Mephisto , today at 18:47

    Wow just wow. Take a bow Enma. Nailed on to win sports personality of the year. She's like a force of nature.

    • Reply posted by Skelly, today at 18:51

      Skelly replied:
      let's calm down - as people will be asking for her to be a Dame next. Just enjoy her sporting success and celebrate a new British sporting star

  • Comment posted by Enjoy Yourself, today at 18:45

    Brilliant. Well done.

  • Comment posted by Bankerbet, today at 18:45

    Just what an achievement... go Emma

  • Comment posted by evernut, today at 18:46

    Raducanu ? , yes you can !

    Just sensational.

  • Comment posted by Saul Goodman , today at 18:49

    Insanity

    If it was in a Hollywood movie you would not believe it

    She can't, can she?

    • Reply posted by simplyveggie, today at 19:11

      simplyveggie replied:
      The other teenager (who knocked out Naomi Osaka) is in the other half of the draw so could be two teenagers in the final.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured