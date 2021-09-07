Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Rogers missed out on a quarter-final spot, losing to British teenager Emma Raducanu

American Shelby Rogers said she expected to receive death threats on social media following her US Open fourth-round defeat by Emma Raducanu.

The 28-year-old, ranked 43 in the world, was beaten 6-2 6-1 by Britain's Raducanu.

"I'm going to have nine million death threats and whatnot. At this point in my career, I'd say I'm used to it," Rogers said.

"I kind of wish social media didn't exist."

Rogers' compatriot Sloane Stephens also spoke out about the online abuse she received following her 5-7 6-2 6-3 third-round loss to Angelique Kerber.

Stephens said she received more than 2,000 messages of abuse, including racist and sexist comments, and posted examples of the abuse in an Instagram story.

"You could probably go through my profile right now, I'm probably a 'fat pig' and words that I can't say right now," added Rogers, who knocked out world number one Ashleigh Barty in the third round.

"It's really unfortunate and some of it does get to your head sometimes."

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) says it is working on the issue of online abuse towards professional athletes with a risk assessment and management company called Theseus.

"Theseus and the WTA work with the social media platforms to shut down accounts when warranted, and if applicable, local authorities are notified," said the WTA.